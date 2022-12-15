When it comes to festivals, this year is set to shine. If you're yet to get your tickets for Mona Foma, take this as your warning: today is the day. This year, Launceston will play host to a massive free party weekend from February 17 to 19. Set around an exciting new hub - reUNION district - known to locals as the Old Tafe Building in Launceston's CBD, this is an event not to be missed. Big ticket performers include Nashville indie darling Soccer Mommy, lyrical hip-hop poet Kae Tempest, The Chills and more.