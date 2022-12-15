Welcome to the summer edition of Northern Exposure,
There's no denying it's been a long, wet spring. However, the days are starting to feel warmer and the city is full of fun and festivities. Before we know it Christmas will be here.
As the weather continues to improve, it's time to shake off the cool shackles of spring and enjoy everything summer brings with it.
And luckily there's plenty to keep us busy.
Within these pages you'll find our guide to getting the most out of summer with a tick list of items every northern Tasmanian should include this season. From a trip to the lavender fields to a variety of festivals, there's no shortage of ideas to fill your days.
When it comes to festivals, this year is set to shine. If you're yet to get your tickets for Mona Foma, take this as your warning: today is the day. This year, Launceston will play host to a massive free party weekend from February 17 to 19. Set around an exciting new hub - reUNION district - known to locals as the Old Tafe Building in Launceston's CBD, this is an event not to be missed. Big ticket performers include Nashville indie darling Soccer Mommy, lyrical hip-hop poet Kae Tempest, The Chills and more.
With the sun shining and the city at its very best, it's time to shake off this rather chilly spring, get outside and make the most of Launceston.
To read the summer edition of our Northern Exposure Magazine, click here
