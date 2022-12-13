Man in possession of meth sentenced

A man who pleaded guilty to possessing $14,000 worth of drugs has been sentenced in court.
Corey Jason Smith, a 31-year-old man from Mayfield, pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled drug (minor offence) in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said Smith was in possession of 14.3 grams of methamphetamine on June 27, 2022 which was valued at $14,300.
Mr Stanton said there was no suggestion that Smith was selling or supplying the drugs.
"It is a large amount of methamphetamine which was hidden behind a locker of a shed. You have pleaded guilty which indicates remorse and a willingness to cooperate with justice," he said.
The court heard Smith's previous offences included driving with illicit drugs in his system.
"In my view, with that history of drug offending and the amount of drugs found, it is a serious example of the charge," Mr Stanton said.
The court was told Smith was unemployed and lost his job due to unexplained absences, which Mr Stanton said was consistent with Smith's heavy use of methamphetamine.
Smith was sentenced to jail for a period of six weeks, wholly suspended for an operational period of 18 months and was placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
Mr Stanton fined Smith $1500 for his offending. Convictions were recorded.
Smith was also charged with driving while disqualified and driving a motor vehicle with a prescribed illicit drug present in his oral fluid. Smith did not enter pleas for those offences.
Mr Stanton said Smith would be directed to plea on his next court appearance on February 9, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.