Alec Wright and Michael Stingel have become the latest two Tasmanian State League talents to join SANFL side Norwood.
Coached by Jade Rawlings, the Redlegs have seven TSL products on their list with Wright and Stingel joining Jackson Callow, Patrick Walker, Ollie Sanders, Baynen Lowe and Tom Donnelly as well as Jake Cresswell - son of Tasmanian great, Daryn.
It was Donnelly who got Wright to the club after the 22-year-old Launceston defender wanted to take the next step with his football.
"It's good going over there and having like a cool group [of Tasmanians] like that, that you can bounce off and you don't feel like don't know anyone over there," Wright said.
"It's pretty exciting and the vibe of training has been pretty good."
The qualified electrician spent last week in Adelaide, training and getting to know his new teammates.
Vice-captain of Launceston last year, Wright also played two games for North Melbourne in the VFL - an experience that he says helped with last week's introduction to the Redlegs' group.
"It was a bit of a different experience going over not knowing anyone and playing with people you don't really know," he said.
"It was a good learning experience so that when I went over to South Australia it made it a bit easier to meet everyone but it will be interesting to see what the standard of [SANFL] footy is like, compared to the VFL and compared to TSL."
Launceston's three-time premiership coach Mitch Thorp described Alec's football journey as "a great story".
"Alec has a nice mix of calmness and competitiveness and his growth largely has come from the shift in his athletic profile, specifically his endurance," Thorp said.
"SANFL is the logical next step for him and we can't wait to see how he goes but we suspect he will handle it with class.
"He has been central to our success behind the ball and we are grateful for the contribution he has provided our football club."
While Wright is the sole Launceston product to be playing at Norwood next year, Stingel will be surrounded by plenty of North Launceston alumni.
Callow, Sanders and Donnelly have all come through the Bombers' program, meaning the young gun - who also played for North Melbourne's VFL side this season - will have familiar faces there.
North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said Stingel's move had been "in the works for a while".
"I think everyone knows how talented he is and he has to give himself the best chance to be noticed," Cox-Goodyer said.
"It's obviously been a rapid rise from only playing his first senior game in 2021 and it was disappointing for him this year with injuries but when he was healthy, he was in the best couple of players on the ground.
"He goes to Norwood with a strong Tasmanian and North Launceston connection, so hopefully the transition is smooth and he can show what he can do."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
