The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
In Depth

Will Blackaby discusses the growth of Tri Events Tasmania

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tri Events Tasmania managing director Will Blackaby in Launceston this week. Picture by Phillip Biggs

"It's actually happened that quickly that I haven't really thought about it."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.