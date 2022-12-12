At least one seat on the University Council should be reserved for a member of parliament to protect the community's interest and say in a public institution, a legislative inquiry has heard.
Under current legislation between 10 to 14 members sit on the University Council (UC), which includes the Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor (VC), two persons appointed by the Education Minister, members of the academic and professional staff, a student representative and at least six other graduates.
Tasmanian political scientist Richard Herr told the Legislative Select Committee looking at university legislation that there were once two UC seats reserved for parliamentarians.
Dr Herr said this membership on the council was not valued by parliament and members were unprepared for the role.
"The members often expressed the view that they didn't know why there were there. It was as if they had drawn the short straw in some sort of lottery and all they could do was sit there," Dr Herr said.
"I think that created some of the problems that we have [with the university] today," he said.
"Equally, I don't think the university valued the relationship with parliament either...forgetting that university is part of the life of the state."
Dr Herr said parliamentary membership on the UC should be restored, where a single seat for an MP or MLC should be reserved for someone "who takes the job seriously".
"I realise that some 30 years ago there were grounds on both sides for feeling that the two seats on the council were more about symbolism than substance. I believe both sides were mistaken then and that it would be a mistake now not to correct the resultant error in breaking the direct link between the University and the Parliament," he said.
"We didn't do it particularly well in the final years before it was abandoned, but it ought to be given another chance. It ought to be something that at least you can discuss with the university. I'm sure the VC and administration of the university have views on how they would like to see the relationship with you."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.