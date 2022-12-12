The Examiner
Political expert wants parliament membership on University Council restored

By Isabel Bird
Updated December 13 2022 - 1:05pm, first published 5:33am
Political scientist Richard Herr provides comment at the legislative inquiry looking at governing University of Tasmania legislation

At least one seat on the University Council should be reserved for a member of parliament to protect the community's interest and say in a public institution, a legislative inquiry has heard.

Isabel Bird

