Council vote on a sticky problem

Shouts of "hear hear" from 25 members of the public echoed around the Northern Midlands council chambers on Monday night after Annette Aldersea's impassioned three-minute speech.
The Longford resident asked councillors to remove the five concrete blocks and two yellow bollards in front of Sticky Beaks Cafe, claiming they they did not suit the town's "historical ambience".
"Council's interim planning scheme states developments in heritage precincts shouldn't adversely impact the character of a streetscape ... clearly this project is at odds with that," she said.
"In terms of safety, they obscure traffic sightlines - causing motorists to encroach into the intersection to see past them - and there are also concerns if the blocks are collided with, concrete debris could become a deadly projectile, while drivers could be badly injured from an increased impact."
She claimed the heritage architects who approved the blocks made an "error in judgement", before criticising State Growth for not improving traffic conditions at the intersection after two car accidents in three years both impacted the historic building and prompted council to take preventative action.
Mayor Mary Knowles then read out a written representation from the heritage-listed property's owner, who revealed they requested the works in 2019 to protect the structure and pedestrians, adding there was no evidence bollards were safer.
"This is serious and costly matter, in which no error has been demonstrated, while the finished product [a metal fascia depicting a palm leaf] is yet to be observed, as such this motion has the hallmarks of being a kneejerk reaction to years of planning," it read.
Cr Archer felt the motion to remove and replace the blocks with black bollards was not possible due to State Growth requiring bollards on their roads to be painted yellow. He also asked if the council would be liable if another collision occurred between the structures' removal, and the addition of the bollards.
Cr Andrews supported the motion so council could consider alternate options like stopping traffic coming from Wellington Street's south. Cr Brooks believed the blocks were far less intrusive to the building compared to a car being crashed into it.
Ultimately, the motion was voted down, but a recommendation to create a report to establish aspects of the works wrongly carried out, as well as to investigate liability, and other ways to improve the area's safety, was carried.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner.
