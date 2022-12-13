Environmental activist group Blue Derby Wild has confirmed it will appeal last week's Supreme Court decision to allow logging in forests near the famous Derby mountain biking trails.
Campaign coordinator, Louise Morris, said Blue Derby Wild's legal team filed an "urgent" notice to appeal with the court on Monday, including another application for an injunction on further logging in the area until the legal process concludes.
"Our central claim that having Sustainable Timber Tasmania (STT) staff regulate their own logging plans and operations raises serious issues of apprehended bias," she said.
"As part of our appeal, we are seeking an immediate extension on the injunction on any logging operations around the forests in question."
Lawyers for Blue Derby Wild had accused STT of illegality for employing forestry workers who simultaneously worked as forest practices officers responsible for ensuring that logging operations adhere to registered forest management plans.
Last Friday, Justice Robert Pearce dismissed the group's case against logging regulator, the Forest Practices Authority, and state forestry company STT.
Ms Morris did not disclose the possible grounds for appeal her legal team would rely on.
She said the case was about "so much more than" the forest areas around the Blue Derby Mountain Bile Trails.
"It is about how the Tasmanian native forest logging sector have been regulating themselves for decades, resulting in countless examples of native forests being logged in ways that are anything but sustainable," she said.
The state forest company lacks transparency, does not adhere to the most basic environmental and biodiversity benchmarks, and are purposely exempt from federal laws such as the Environment Protection Biodiversity Conservation Act, she said.
Suzette Weeding, general manager of conservation and land management at STT, said last week's decision "vindicated the Tasmanian Forest Practices System and confirmed the legality of forest operations in Tasmania's public production forests".
"Sustainable Timber Tasmania understands that environmental activist group Blue Derby Wild intends to appeal the judgement handed down by the Supreme Court," she said.
"This is a developing legal matter that Sustainable Timber Tasmania will work through in due course."
