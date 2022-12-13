The Examiner
Legal battle over forests near town's famous bike trails resumes

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated December 13 2022 - 6:14pm, first published 11:36am
Blue Derby Wild campaign coordinator Louise Morris. File Picture

Environmental activist group Blue Derby Wild has confirmed it will appeal last week's Supreme Court decision to allow logging in forests near the famous Derby mountain biking trails.

