Highly-rated galloper Rebel Factor faces his acid test in the $125,000 Conquering Stakes at Mowbray on Wednesday night, with his performance likely to decide his immediate future.
Co trainer Trent Wells said if the lightly-raced five-year-old measured up in the 1400m weight-for-age race he could continue to step up in distance in the $125,000 Tasmanian Stakes (1600m) at Elwick on January 6.
The alternative would be to drop back to a sprint trip and tackle the inaugural $109,000 Carpet Charge over 1009m at Spreyton five days later.
"If he happens to win the Conquering then he'll probably go through the weight-for-age races but there is a lot of water to go under the bridge yet," Wells said.
The trainer said Rebel Factor had pulled up well after his win in a benchmark 76 race last week.
"He never left an oat which is unusual for him because he normally takes a day or two to get over a run," Wells said.
"His work on Monday morning was really good and, although his barrier draw hasn't helped us too much, luckily we've got Brendon McCoull on.
"What we do from the outside barrier we'll leave up to Brendon.
"He's an adaptable horse but I reckon he's better ridden off the speed."
Wells said that despite the sharp rise in class, he rated Rebel Factor "a definite top three chance".
"We've got a huge opinion of him but we're not kidding ourselves because we know he'll be a better horse next year," the trainer said.
"But we think it's worth a throw at the stumps to see where he fits in now."
Jockeys at Mowbray on Wednesday night will wear black armbands in respect of popular trainer Wayne Curran who died on Monday night.
Curran, a former successful jockey, battled ill-health for several years but, even after two strokes, managed to keep training one or two horses.
"They give me something to get out of bed for," he said in 2020 while his best horse of recent years, The Master Speed, was campaigning in Melbourne.
The Master Speed is an acceptor for a race on Wednesday night that has been renamed the Vale Wayne Curran Handicap.
Curran, who was 71, is credited with training his first winner, Mickey Magic, in 1994.
He was at his peak as a jockey during the 1970s when he won a string of feature races, many of them for top trainers Allan Stubbs and Bill Wells.
His biggest wins included the Tasmanian Derby, Tasmanian Guineas and Derby Trial on Spirit Lover; Newmarket Handicap and R A Ellis Stakes on Better Morn; Thomas Lyons on Trust Money and Endall; Turf Club Cup on Jokers Pride; Newnham Cup on Faultless Speech; and three Deloraine Cups on Reign Of Glory, Far Memoirs and Fair Brilliance.
Ian 'Midge' Jones, a former jockey who rode successfully on the flat and over jumps, died at Deloraine last week aged 80.
Jones, who grew up in Burnie, became one of the top apprentices of his time after riding his first winner for his master Tom McCauley in 1958.
He went on to ride 30 winners in his first 12 months.
In an article in the Western Tiers Newspaper in 1993 he listed a win over famous Melbourne jockey Jack Purtell at Elwick in 1960 as a highlight of his apprenticeship.
After coming out of his time, Jones moved back to Burnie where he was associated with Sid Enniss who trained 1967 Hobart Cup winner Haughty Boy.
Jones was booked to ride Haughty Boy but told the trainer three days before the cup that wasting to make the horse's weight would have made him too weak.
He was replaced by top SA jockey John Miller .
Jones was reunited with Haughty Boy in the Launceston Cup where he had 58.5kg and ran fourth to San Sebastian.
In 1970, Jones moved to NSW, where his wins included the Nowra Cup, before returning home two years later to establish himself as the state's top jumps jockey.
He retired in 1976 and later trained at Turners Beach for a short time.
North West greyhound racing stalwart the late George Mason was among the inductees into the industry's Hall Of Fame at a function in Hobart at the weekend.
Mason was a breeder, owner and trainer for more than 40 years.
He served on the board of the Devonport Greyhound Racing Club for half a century and was awarded life membership in 1976.
He also spent a decade on the Tasmanian Greyhound Racing Board.
The other participant to be inducted was the late Jim Dickson who, like Mason, was a breeder, owner and trainer for 40-plus years.
His biggest win was the 1960 Hobart Thousand with Bow Rock.
The North West Coast also had a greyhound inducted in former top class stayer Miss Coroneagh who was trained at Penguin by Butch Deverell.
Miss Coroneagh, who Deverell raced with his father Bill, won 45 races in four states including the Tasmanian Distance Championship twice and was placed in the 1981 national final.
The other inductee was 1974 Tasmanian Sprint Championship winner, Mona's Beauty, who won 22 races for trainer Syd Gangell.
Wet weather is again threatening the annual St Marys Pacing Club meeting on New Year's Day.
Secretary Craig Woods posted on Facebook that the track was looking good and drying out well until rain over the past three days "put us back to square one"..
"We have notified Tasracing of the situation and a track inspection will be conducted on Friday," Woods said.
"We will update on any decisions as soon as the inspection has been made."
