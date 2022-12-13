The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Promising galloper faces acid test in Conquering Stakes at Mowbray

GM
By Greg Mansfield
December 13 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebel Factor will take on the big guns in the $125,000 Conquering Stakes at Mowbray on Wednesday night. Picture by Peter Staples
Popular trainer Wayne Curran has died after a long battle with ill-health.

Highly-rated galloper Rebel Factor faces his acid test in the $125,000 Conquering Stakes at Mowbray on Wednesday night, with his performance likely to decide his immediate future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.