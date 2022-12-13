After plenty of Tasmanian representation in his career, Trevallyn's Michael Sims will soon add more.
The 26-year-old has been selected for Tasmania Tridents in the 17th edition of the Bowls Premier League in February - joining Rebecca Van Asch and Taelyn Male.
Replacing Mark Nitz, Sims becomes the first change to the Tridents' line-up in their fourth time competing in the tournament, which is a shortened format of the traditional game.
"I know when the announcement was first made that Tassie was going to have a team a couple of years ago there was a real buzz in the bowls scene all across the state, so I think everyone was really happy that we first got a team and now to be a part of it is even better," Sims said.
His selection was confirmed by a phone call from Bowls Australia's Tasmanian pathway coach Chris Dudman a couple of weeks ago, getting Sims on the plane to Moama on the NSW and Victorian border.
Sims already has a small taste of the tournament, playing in the club-based BPL Cup this year after qualifying through regional and state competitions.
He competed alongside Trevallyn clubmates Kirsten Viney and Scott Summers, while his brother Lachlan was involved in getting them qualified but couldn't take part in the tournament.
"We were pretty keen on throwing our hat in the ring, just seeing how we go for a bit of fun and it only cost about 20 bucks or something like that to enter and you get an expenses-paid trip to Queensland," he said.
"We thought 'what's there to lose?' and so we did that and were lucky enough to be the team to go away. We were then lucky enough to even make the semi-final when we were up there, it would have been nice to go one better but beggars can't be choosers.
"We were able to get obviously a small glimpse of what it's like in our time when we were up there but to actually be playing in will be something else I reckon so I'm definitely looking forward to it."
Sims followed his father, David, into the game of lawn bowls as his dad wanted a sport the two of them could do together.
Graduating from indoor carpet bowls to outdoor when he turned 10, he eventually traded little athletics for his chosen sport and filled in for Launceston's division one side in the season's final round.
Sims eventually moved to Trevallyn and the accolades came tumbling in.
"I think I ended up making my first Tassie state men's squad when I was 13 or something like that and one thing led to the next and slowly started making myself into junior representative teams like the regional side and the state side," he said.
"Then I was lucky enough to play for Australia in the under-18s there for a couple of years and worked my way into the open men's state team.
"I've been very fortunate to play in quite a few representative sides and be able to travel for bowls and things so now making the Tridents side is just another little feather in the cap."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.