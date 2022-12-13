The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Good News

Trevallyn's Michael Sims called up to BPL side Tasmania Tridents

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevallyn Bowls Club's Michael Sims has been promoted to the Tasmanian Tridents' line-up for 2023. Picture by Phillip Biggs

After plenty of Tasmanian representation in his career, Trevallyn's Michael Sims will soon add more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.