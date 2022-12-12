The Examiner
Ares Racing Team wins SB20 Australian sailing championship in Hobart

By Jane Austin
Updated December 13 2022 - 10:31am, first published 10:13am
Ares Racing Team's skipper Will Sargent, Eirini Marios, Paige Caldecoat and Ed Reid. Picture by Jane Austin

The Ares Racing Team, skippered by Tasmania's Will Sargent, won the SB20 Australian sailing championship in Hobart with a perfect score of nine points after a one race discard.

