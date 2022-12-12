The Ares Racing Team, skippered by Tasmania's Will Sargent, won the SB20 Australian sailing championship in Hobart with a perfect score of nine points after a one race discard.
Sargent, the reigning SB20 youth world champion, who also took out the SB20 Australian youth division, was full of praise for his team's performance.
"This win feels really special and it's cool to do it again with a new team," he said.
"This year we brought on Paige Caldecoat, an Australian laser sailor who came back early to Australia from her sailing program in Europe specifically to race in the regatta. She fitted in perfectly with Ed Reid and Eirini Marios, our regular crew."
It was the first time in the SB20 one design fleet for Caldecoat.
"My whole sailing career I've been racing in single-handed boats, so the biggest learning point for me stepping onto an SB has been communication, which is important when we have a lot of boats around us and when we are going fast, as it's so easy to go fast to the wrong side of the course," she said.
"We always had the boat in the right position - it wasn't as easy as it looked as all but two of our races were really close, and for a lot of them, we had someone right on our tail. Our plan was to get a good start and work out what to do from there, but it helped being the first boat making the correct decisions. The boys also think the boat is definitely very fast downwind, which may have helped."
The regatta was sailed over three days on the River Derwent, with sailors coming from interstate and from Olympic classes to compete in the one-design sailing contest.
While the fleet of 13 boats was smaller than expected, the competitors were high calibre and represented some of the best sailors in the class in the world.
Brett Cooper (Aeolus), Sam Tiedemann and Will Tiller finished in second place on 21 points while Michael Cooper (Export Roo), David Chapman and Lewis Noye placed third on 36 points.
Nick Rogers (Karabos) took out the Masters' Division, sailing with Samuel King and Simon Burrows.
