Tasmania fell to South Australia in their final match of the Cricket Australia Under-19 National Female Championships in Perth on Monday.
South Australia made 6-141 from their 20 overs before restricting Tasmania to 126. SA opener Beth Worthley knocked 65 from 57 balls and Ella Wilson 34 from 25 balls.
Shelby Leonard, who claimed 3-26 from four overs, gave Tasmania the perfect start. She had Paris Hall caught by South Launceston's Ava Curtis within the first two minutes.
Cassie McLoughlin, who took 3-17, from four overs cleaned up through the middle order and wicket-keeper Melodie Armstrong helped by executing a stumping.
Tassie's chase started well with Amy Smith (15) and Armstrong (25 from 33 balls) combing for 21 runs.
First-drop Matilda Waddington (17) jumped in and helped the side get to 47.
Taylor Brooks' 37 from 36 balls was the highlight as Tasmania batted out their overs.
Iggy Bansal did the damage for South Australia with 5-23 from 3.6 overs.
Curtis bowled three overs and went for 28 runs before scoring one run with the bat.
Fellow South Launceston player Alice McLauchlan was run out for a duck.
Curtis' top score for the tournament was 16 against Vic Metro and her best figures were 2-23 against NSW Metro.
McLauchlan also made 16 against Vic Metro. Riverside's Kate Sherriff scored 15 against NSW Country.
NSW Metro defeated Vic Country in the grand final on Monday.
Vic Country made 182 in 45.2 overs before NSW Metro reached 4-186 in 42 overs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.