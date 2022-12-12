If it were up to the government, the toy replica guns used by kids to shoot each other with small soft water beads will be off Tasmanian parents' shopping list this Christmas season.
Senior Tasmania Police officers have warned that gel blasters, which often come in forms replicating real firearms, can be abused by criminals to intimidate robbery victims, and could also be converted into a real firearm.
Minister for Police, Felix Ellis, said gel blasters are not toys.
"In Tasmania, they are classified as firearms, and so if you possess a gel blaster and don't have a license, you can face significant fines or time in prison," Mr Ellis said.
"We need to make sure that we keep Tasmanians safe, and as you can see from the firearms and gel blasters beside me here today, there is very little that distinguishes between the two," he said.
Inspector Damien George with the Serious Crimes Unit said there were a number of instances of gel blasters being used in crimes in Tasmania.
"Police attended an incident in 2021 which resulted in the deployment of the Special Operations Group and police negotiators, and it was only upon resolving that incident safely that police determined that it was a gel blaster that was actually used to threaten the members of the community," Inspector George said.
Gel blasters can be ordered online, and are classified as illegal in every Australian state except Queensland.
Inspector George said Tasmania Police have seized and destroyed 180 gel blaster firearms in the past year alone, and there are efforts to detect them entering the state.
"We work really closely with our partner agencies ... and there are efforts that go into deterrence across sending these items," he said.
Operation Athena, a joint effort involving multiple police agencies around the country, in October seized 523 firearms, including 51 gel blasters and 32 airsoft/imitation firearms.
Inspector George also said police were concerned that criminals could convert gel blasters into real firearms.
"There are efforts that are being made in the criminal fraternity to look at how they can utilize these as as a real firearm," he said.
