The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mav Weller, Deb Reynolds appointed as Tasmanian coaches

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:52pm, first published 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mav Weller is feeling excited, proud and surprised after his appointment as coach to the men's Tasmanian representative team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.