Several of Tasmania's most promising athletes will be competing in the national spotlight during Thursday's 2022 Zatopek:10 and Saturday's Melbourne Track Classic.
Held in Albert Park at the same lake that Formula One races around, the prestigious meets will provide a perfect opportunity to springboard athletes towards higher honours.
Launceston's James Hansen will be competing at both events and is coming off recent success, after he took out the Launceston 10-kilometre race as well as the Point to Pinnacle - which claims to be the world's toughest half-marathon.
However, East-Launceston's Abbie Butler could claim to be in even better form, following her 31-second personal-best finish in a 2000-metre steeplechase effort that gave the 18-year-old the number one under-20 ranking in Australia for that discipline.
Having previously been an outsider for qualification to either meet, Butler has come from the clouds and will be looking to use her wave of momentum to yield further success.
The list of the athletes selected for the events are as follows.
