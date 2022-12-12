The year is 1944 and World War II takes a new front in the Pacific. During this tumultuous time, Australia is torn between the controversial Archibald prize winner, Mr Joshua Smith.
Painted by Newcastle-born artist William Dobell, Mr Joshua Smith was the winner of the 1943 Archibald Prize, currently hanging in the Queen Victoria Museum & Art Gallery.
Mr Dobell's victory, however, carried with it an unprecedented infamy.
The exaggerated, almost caricature-like features of his friend and fellow artist Joshua Smith rocked Sydney's art community, trumped the war in the Pacific on front page headlines and completely destroyed the friendship between Mr Smith and Mr Dobell.
It's the very story which inspired senior lecturer from the department of history and archaeology at Macquarie University Peter Edwell to write The Case That Stopped a Nation, exploring the controversy behind the painting.
Dr Edwell's book was shortlisted for the 2022 Prime Minister's Literary Award in the non-fiction category.
The awards will be held in Launceston on Tuesday evening, with a free presentation and discussion on the book at QVMAG on Wednesday.
"It was partly a family connection that drew me into the story," Dr Edwell said.
"I had a great-aunt, Mary Edwards, who was really the main protagonist in the controversy and in the court case."
"When I started looking at the huge controversy that came out of this late in the second world war, I wanted to know what it was about this portrait that drew so much attention to it."
He said it was unusual the portrait won the Archibald prize, as previously they were very traditional styles.
"Since the Archibald was first awarded in 1922, that's pretty much what all winning portraits had been, but this one showed a person much more in terms of their character," Dr Edwell said.
"It may have an indication of his sexuality in some way. They used the term 'effeminate' which is not a very nice term to use, but there was potential it was indicative of his sexuality."
He said there were huge debates in Australia at the time about the impact of modernism in the arts, and people saw it in this portrait.
"There was the question of caricature, which for most artists of the day wasn't portraiture and felt it should have been excluded from the definition of a portrait."
"If that's the case, it shouldn't win the Archibald prize. There was a lot feeding into this and it all seemed to come to a head in this portrait that inspired love and hate in just about everybody."
He said he never expected to be shortlisted for the Prime Minister's Literary Award.
"I'm an ancient historian and I wrote this book as a labour of love over a number of years. To have it shortlisted; I'm just beyond belief."
Dr Edwell will host a presentation at the QVMAG Wednesday night on the controversy with a question and answer segment after.
The event is free but tickets must be reserved online at QVMAG's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
