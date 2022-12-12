Trainer Adam Trinder will reluctantly start three of his stable stars in the same feature race at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Bello Beau, Jaguar Stone and Sharma's Last will all tackle the $75,000 3YO Trophy over 1400m.
Trinder isn't keen on stablemates clashing but said there were no alternatives.
"It's unfortunate that we have to race them together but that's the dynamic of things," the trainer said.
"They're well and truly exposed at a high level."
Bello Beau has won all five of his Tasmanian starts, Sharma's Last is unbeaten in two and Jaguar Stone is arguably the state's best filly.
Trinder will also unveil impressive trial winner Thoros Of Myr in the $50,000 Alfa Bowl.
"He's a nice two-year-old and we've got high aspirations for him," the trainer said.
Although the Alfa Bowl has attracted only seven runners it could be a very competitive race.
The Barry Campbell-trained first-starter Cairns has also impressed at the trials while Encounter Sphere and Liberty Rae were both strong winners on debut.
The $125,000 Conquering Stakes will feature a rematch of Newmarket placegetters The Inevitable, First Accused and Alpine Wolf, with evergreen eight-year-old Mandela Effect and rising star Rebel Factor thrown in for good measure.
Mandela Effect will be tackling the race for the fourth year in a row after finishing second to Blaze Forth in 2019, third to Toorak Affair in 2020 and fourth to The Inevitable last year.
Also returning from last year's contest will be runner-up And Beyond and third placegetter Dark Wanderer.
The Inevitable opened $1.85 with the TAB, First Accused $4.60, Rebel Factor $6.00 and Alpine Wolf $10.
Opening markets on the two feature races -
CONQUERING: 1.85 The Inevitable, 4.80 First Accused, 6.00 Rebel Factor, 10.00 Alpine Wolf, 13.00 Mandela Effect, 19.00 Swoop Dog, 26.00 And Beyond, 41.00 Dark Wanderer, 51.00 Vallabar.
3YO TROPHY: 1.75 Bello Beau, 6.00 Jaguar Stone, 8.00 Sharma's Last, 11.00 Piiink Beauty, 15.00 Cornelian Bay, Moveforlex, 26.00 Bokeo, Flying To Paris, Sistine, 51.00 Happy Clan, Alvarinho, Cloudy Nights, Just A Needs.
Former successful trainer Lane O'Shannessey, now a licenced stablehand, has had a three-month disqualification overturned by the Racing Appeal Board.
Stewards found O'Shannessey guilty under Rule 228 (b) of misconduct over an alleged incident involving a fellow employee during trackwork at Spreyton last September.
There were two particulars to the charge which the Appeal Board dealt with separately.
On the first particular, it found it could not be satisfied that O'Shannessey had struck the person to the head in the manner alleged and therefore the stewards' decision was quashed.
On the second particular, that O'Shannessey kicked the fellow employee "in the bottom", the conviction was upheld but the penalty reduced to a reprimand.
The full finding will be published on the Appeal Board web site.
Fastest heat winner Fernando Mick has opened favourite for the $150,000 Hobart Thousand final on Thursday night.
The Melbourne Cup runner-up is $2.80 on the TAB fixed-odds market ahead of fellow Victorian Paua Of Buddy at $3.50.
The next two dogs in the market are Tasmanian-trained runners Isurava and Rojo Diamond.
The opening TAB market (in box draw order) is -
1 Nyah Nyah Flyer 26.00, 2 Fernando Mick 2.80, 3 Jebediah 14.00, 4 Rip Away 17.00, 5 Isurava 4.60, 6 Rojo Diamond 6.00, 7 Vice Grip 8.00, 8 Paua Of Buddy 3.50, 9 Who Told Shorty (res), 10 Raiders Guide (res).
Former Tasmanian apprentice Teagan Voorham made it two listed wins in a row on five-year-old mare Diamonds at Morphettville on Saturday.
Their fast-finishing victory in the $100,000 Christmas Handicap followed a similar performance in the $100,000 City Of Marion Stakes a fortnight earlier.
The listed double followed Voorhams first SA country cups success on Neva Doubt Us in the Clare Cup in mid-November.
The in-form Voorham has had 11 wins from her past 50 rides.
Ive been very lucky with the support I've had (from trainers) ... it always helps to have the horses and I cant thank everyone enough, she told the Racing SA web site.
I really appreciate it and its great to get the job (done) again."
Former Westbury reinsman Jack Laugher went close to causing a memorable upset in the $500,000 Inter-Dominion final at Melton on Saturday night.
Laugher finished second, beaten only 2.7m, on Torrid Saint, the rank outsider of the field at $126.
Torrid Saint followed the eventual winner I Cast No Shadow up the sprint lane in the home straight as they both ran past the leader and race favourite Act Now.
Laugher has driven 178 winners in Victoria this season to be fourth on the statewide premiership and is seventh on the metropolitan premiership with 17 wins.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
