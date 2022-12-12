The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer unable to avoid clash of three star stablemates in Mowbray feature race

GM
By Greg Mansfield
December 12 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star filly Jaguar Stone (left) will take on stablemates Bello Beau and Sharma's Last, both unbeaten in Tasmania, at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Teagan Voorham
Jack Laugher

Trainer Adam Trinder will reluctantly start three of his stable stars in the same feature race at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.