New campaign launched for young at-risk migrants and refugees

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
December 13 2022 - 3:30am
MYT members Nina de Waal, Diana Obeid, Yousef Mohammadi and Alex Harvey at the launch of the Migrant Resource Centre's Our Community MY Future campaign. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania has collaborated with the Link Youth Health Service and Cornerstone Youth Services to launch a new campaign aimed at helping young people from refugee, migrant and Australian-born backgrounds who are in at-risk situations.

