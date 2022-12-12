Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania has collaborated with the Link Youth Health Service and Cornerstone Youth Services to launch a new campaign aimed at helping young people from refugee, migrant and Australian-born backgrounds who are in at-risk situations.
The Our Community MY Future campaign aims to connect at-risk youth with experienced youth workers and mentors to provide services supporting connection and engagement with the broader community.
This includes specialists in youth mental health, youth settlement, trauma informed practice, cultural diversity and inclusion.
Multicultural Youth Tasmania support officer Diana Obeid said the campaign existed so multicultural youth could get one-on-one support.
"It's all case management heavy so we'll be working on their individual goals and helping them set and achieve those goals," Ms Obeid said.
"There's also a workshop for personal work development depending on what each person identifies as important to them, which will then be used to put together a six-week project to create something that goes back into the community."
She said MYT is looking for volunteers and mentors for basic one-on-one support.
"We need people to help with driving and other little things, so if anyone wants to get involved it would be great to have some support," she said.
MYT member and Launceston Hazara Association president, Yousef Mohammadi, said language barriers were a common reason young migrants or refugees to end up in at-risk situations.
"It puts them in a difficult position to feel at home or part of the community," he said.
"Not being able to recognise their identity and where they live is another reason."
MRC Tas chief executive officer Gillian Long said that while many young people faced barriers to achieving their goals, those from migrant backgrounds faced additional complex barriers.
"A collaborative and holistic approach will provide support to young people who face complex barriers to economic, civic and community participation," said Ms Long.
"The program will focus on life skills, understanding education pathways and employment options, and building connections in the local community."
Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer said the federal government had allocated $700,000 for the pilot program.
"It's a really exciting opportunity to launch this program which I think will make a difference in the lives of young Tasmanians who engage in these services," Ms Archer said.
"It's the first project of this type where the three specialist youth services in the state are partnering to provide the wrap-around services and opportunities for young people to build skills and networks while supporting ongoing education and employment opportunities."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.