The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian hockey players Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz selected for FIH men's World Cup

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated December 12 2022 - 12:50pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanians Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz are off to the 2023 World Cup. Picture by TIS

Tasmania's Commonwealth Games champions Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz are off to the 15th edition of the FIH men's World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.