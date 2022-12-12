Tasmania's Commonwealth Games champions Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz are off to the 15th edition of the FIH men's World Cup.
The tournament in India from January 13-29 will be the fourth for Ockenden and first for Beltz, who were both nominated for this year's Tasmanian athlete of the year.
However, there was disappointment for fellow Hobartian Jack Welch who missed out on the Kookaburras team of 18.
With a record 402 international appearances to his name, 35-year-old Ockenden is a veteran of the sport's biggest tournaments, winning gold medals at World Cups in New Delhi (2010) and The Hague (2014) plus a bronze in Bhubaneswar (2018) and attending four Olympic Games.
Beltz, 27, has 76 caps and was also in the Kookaburras team which won at silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
He joins goalkeeper Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums, Lachlan Sharp and Tom Wickham as World Cup debutants while Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Jake Whetton and Aran Zalewski will feature in their third campaigns.
Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch is relishing having the full squad together in Perth for the first time since the Commonwealth Games in the UK.
The Kookaburras are in Pool A with Argentina, France and recently-crowned FIH Nations Cup winners South Africa.
