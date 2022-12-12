The World Cup is getting to its business end, everyone's long since forgotten about those pesky homosexual and migrant worker issues and we've all seen that McDonald's advert an unhealthy number of times.
Fed up with all the negative stories surrounding the host country they chose, FIFA implored the world's media to start focusing on what was happening on the pitches of Qatar rather than off them.
And with a host of eye-grabbing storylines accompanied by interview opportunities, this was so much easier than trying to ascertain the correct number of people killed in stadium construction from uncooperative and hostile authorities, so the media pack largely obliged (except for outspoken, respected US journalist Grant Wahl, who is now dead. Nothing suspicious there).
And the stories just kept coming:
Meanwhile, as Australian sport fans united in sympathy behind the gallant but defeated Socceroos, the publicity-deprived AFL decided to release their round-one fixtures. No doubting who the world champions of pettiness are.
This World Cup appears to be a last hoorah for many ageing greats like Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Pepe ('the Granddaddy of them all" according to ageist commentator Peter Drury), Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Manuel Neuer and Belgium.
But it has also been the breakout tournament for emerging stars, those eager to emerge from the shadows of the old-guard, like Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham, Cody Gakpo, Gavi, Pedri and Gianni Infantino - the downtrodden, freckled, former redhead whose likeness to Thunderbirds baddie The Hood becomes scarier with each game.
Well hidden among the proliferation of gambling and fast food ads was plenty of controversy from last-minute U-turns on armbands and beer to exaggerated crowd figures, Saudi Arabia playing in Newcastle United's away strip and no penalty being awarded to Harry Maguire for being rugby tackled but one going against Eric Dier in the same game for looking a bit odd.
And while the aforementioned Infantino announced to the world that he felt gay, he strangely chose not to say what it felt like to spend the rest of the year in prison for being so.
Quote of the tournament does not belong to the egotistical FIFA boss but to England midfield talent Phil Foden who majestically contradicted himself with this offering: "I don't want to big up Jude Bellingham too much because he's still young, but he's one of the most gifted players I've ever seen. He's going to be the best midfielder in the world."
There has been no shortage of heartaches, not least when Aussie substitute Garang Kuol joined Stephen Milne and Gordon Smith (obscure Brighton and Hove Albion reference) in the pantheon of great footballing nearly moments.
Apart from that match and two penalty shootouts, the round of 16 fixtures were fairly emphatic with Spain's loss to Morocco the only real surprise.
The quarter-finals took the tournament to new heights with four fascinating contests. Neymar scored the goal of the tournament before Brazil paid the penalty of writing off Croatia; Wout Weghorst single-handedly rescued the Dutch before the Messi fairytale continued; England went out on penalties to France, albeit without a shoot-out; and Morocco saw off more Iberian adversaries to become the first African team in a semi-final.
Incredibly, despite having faced Croatia, Belgium, Canada, Spain and Portugal, the Moroccans are still yet to concede a goal to an opposition player in Qatar. With Spain even unable to convert three penalty kicks, a solitary own-goal against Canada is the only dent on the nation's defensive record, thereby making Nayef Aguerd arguably the most influential West Ham player in World Cup history since 1966 hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst.
With Messi and Modric squaring up in one semi, and tournament top-scorer Kylian Mbappe looking to out-trump Aguerd in the other, a repeat of the last final remains a possibility.
But whatever happens, the real winners are already Qatar who may have been way out of their depth on the pitch but appear to have performed a miracle by getting a cynical media to stop writing negative (if true) stories about events off it.
