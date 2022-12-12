Wow, a street art mural in our beautiful city. What a fantastic idea.
I regularly go to Melbourne and one of my favourite things there is the amazing graffiti-type street art.
To have some in our own city would be amazing. The artists are so super talented, I totally love it.
I hope Mr Cowan is allowed to do many more murals around town.
It's one of the best ideas that we have had in the city in the last five years.
Bravo, Mr Cowan.
I will definitely be making a special trip into Launceston to view your amazing masterpiece.
Debbie Hancock, Prospect Vale
The CBD is dying. This has been happening for ages.
It will be interesting to see what bright ideas this next lot of head-bopping alderman come up with.
They need to understand is that that the council goes beyond the flaming mall.
I doubt much will happen. S.O.S
Kerry Nielsen, Invermay
Amending the zoning to allow a housing subdivision on the declared perpetual wildlife sanctuary at the Launceston golf course was passed by the council with the requirement to re-home the animals.
After questions at a planning hearing on the feasibility of that arrangement, that lofty condition was simply removed.
This little gem of bushland rightly reserved for wildlife is right now being obliterated.
A huge blue rubbish bin on-site contains the soils and grasses, leaves, limbs, and trunks which were natural homes for a myriad of species and individuals of our wonderously biodiverse world.
The tiny animals of that land now being held in confusion, terror and waterlessness awaiting their final demise.
A portent perhaps of a world to come when humans voraciously ignore the place of our fellow dwellers?
Helen Tait, West Launceston
If the Environmental Protection Agency can approve, against all expert and community advice, the UPC/ACEN Robbins Island windfarm proposal, which will devastate internationally important marine and terrestrial ecosystems, and local fisheries, then they'll approve anything. It's no wonder the EPA's nickname is Every Project Approved.
Ben Marshall, Loongana
Christmas is a time for joy, celebration, and giving.
Unfortunately, it's also a time for waste.
About 2.5 million tonnes of uneaten food, the equivalent of 1000 full Olympic swimming pools, is tossed into landfill in Australia over the festive season.
We Aussies also use 150,000 kilometres of wrapping paper - enough to go around our whole country six times.
This year, perhaps we could think more about what we are taking in order to give.
Every choice we make has an environmental impact.
Instead of overindulging and buying gifts that often end up as waste, we could give more of our time.
Much joy lies in sharing experiences.
As the cost-of-living rises, let's consciously connect with our loved ones to make Christmas slower, less costly, more meaningful, and ultimately happier for people and planet.
Amy Hiller, Kew
Malcolm Cowan correctly points out the 'onus is on all of us to reduce our use of plastics (Examiner,December 1).
Increasingly the science tells us that plastics are a major long-term pollutant and only time will tell what impact micro and nanoplastics will have on our health.
Plastic Free Launceston has been working with community groups, schools and businesses since 2018 to highlight practical ways to avoid unnecessary and single use plastics.
In preparation for Christmas, or as a New Year's resolution, we therefore urge you to carry this mantra in your head - can I avoid, reduce, or replace the plastics that come into my home or workplace?
Let's break this cycle of reliance on single use disposable plastics, speak up when it is offered to us and stop kidding ourselves that recycling can deal with the overwhelming quantity of cheap and poor-quality plastics that are not economical to recycle.
Trish Haeusler, Plastic Free Launceston
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.