The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Letters to the Editor | Street art brings vibrance to beautiful city

By Letters to the Editor
Updated December 13 2022 - 10:13am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graffiti artist James Cowan would like to see more street murals in the CBD. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

SUPPORT FOR STREET ART

Wow, a street art mural in our beautiful city. What a fantastic idea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.