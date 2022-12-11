The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania JackJumpers dominate last quarter to claim revenge

BH
By Ben Hann
Updated December 11 2022 - 7:06pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton Doyle led the scoring for the Tasmania JackJumpers in their comeback win against the Sydney Kings. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Tasmania JackJumpers have managed an epic comeback to beat the Sydney Kings 84-76 in the National Basketball League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.