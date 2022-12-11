The Tasmania JackJumpers have managed an epic comeback to beat the Sydney Kings 84-76 in the National Basketball League.
Looking second best for the majority of the game, the league's newest franchise kept the Kings to just six points for the entire last quarter.
The JackJumpers had clearly come with a point to prove as they looked to silence the Kings crowd from the outset.
Stingy defence led to seven turnovers for the home side and it was only their accurate shooting keeping them close.
There were plenty of contributors for Tasmania, with Milton Doyle and Sean McDonald leading the way with five points each.
On the other hand, Derrick Walton Jr was acting as a one man offence, notching up 11 points by the first break.
Notably, Sydney's Xavier Cooks - who is the favourite for the league most valuable player award according to many pundits - was scoreless.
The second quarter became more of a scrap with neither side reaching 20 points as defence took control on both ends of the floor.
The JackJumpers' tactic of sretching the floor by shooting three-pointers was proving flawed, the side attempted 19 out of their first 28 total attempts and only managed to drain five of them.
For the Kings it was Dejan Vasiljevic who led the way to join Walton Jr on double digits.
At half-time, the scores were level at 39, setting up an enticing finish as both teams looked to find their flow on offence, particularly from behind the arc.
The hosts tried to show why they are the current league leaders to begin the third quarter, as they created an eight-point buffer between themselves and Tasmania.
Last year's runners-up refused to let them run away with it however, as the in-form Doyle showed his mid-range shooting ability to spearhead his team's offence.
Cooks was back to his best, adding an extra layer of difficulty for the visitors, as the lanky forward began to attack the basket and also combine with Vasiljevic in a quarter that felt eerily like last year's grand final series.
Some wasteful shooting towards the back end of the term by the JackJumpers meant they had it all to do in the last, trailing by 12 points going into the break.
Tasmania continued their struggles in finding any sort of offensive consistency, however their well-known dogged defending kicked into gear, allowing them to go on an 11-point run.
A wide open shot from range by Jack McVeigh cut the lead down to just three to put the crowd on edge.
Keeping the Kings to just four points with two minutes left, the JackJumpers were flying as McVeigh's third three-pointer for the quarter gave them a three-point lead.
Yet another triple - this time it was Doyle who came in clutch - helped secure a resilient last term, winning it 26-6, and successfully getting their revenge against the Kings.
The match-defining final quarter means Tasmania move to an 8-6 record after their third win in succession as they continue to make ground on the front runners.
Meanwhile, the Kings drop to a 10-4 record and now face increasing pressure from the New Zealand Breakers (11-5) and South-East Melbourne Phoenix (10-6) as they look to move on from a massive missed opportunity.
