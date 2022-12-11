The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian Tigers under-19 girls finish national titles winless

BH
By Ben Hann
December 11 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Ava Curtis represented Tasmania at the under-19 national championships. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Tasmanian Tigers will return from the Cricket Australia Under-19 National Female Championships with lessons learnt and experience gained.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.