The Tasmanian Tigers will return from the Cricket Australia Under-19 National Female Championships with lessons learnt and experience gained.
Up against the best Australia has to offer, the Tigers were outsiders going into every game as they faced Victoria and New South Wales' country and metro teams, hosts Western Australia, and a formidable Queensland side.
The girls struggled on the first day, only managing one wicket across two games and, besides Greater Northern Raiders' Julia Cavanough who scored to half-centuries, they weren't able to make an impression with the bat either.
They were far improved with the ball in their third Twenty20 against NSW Country, where - following another underwhelming batting display - they almost defended 100 and took seven wickets in the process.
Cavanough, who in the T20s was best with the bat and arguably the ball as well, reflected on the team's performances.
"It's never good to go into a tournament and you've lost three from three," she said. "But I think every time we've lost we've also learnt a lot as a group.
"Even when I did well, when the team loses it puts a dampener on it anyway, so I think it'd be a lot more exciting for myself if we did win."
Heading into the second half of the tournament, the format switched to 50-over cricket.
The bowlers appeared to pick up where they had left off in the final T20 game, putting NSW Metro under a large amount of pressure at 6-81.
A mixture of good batting and a loss of concentration meant it was ultimately an opportunity missed for the Tigers as the score finished at 212 all out.
Matilda Waddington and Cassandra McLoughlin were best with the ball finishing with three wickets each, while Raiders' Ava Curtis finished with two.
It was a similar story for the batters, as Melodie Armstrong and Cavanough combined for a 76-run second-wicket partnership to have the score at 1-92 before a subsequent collapse meant they lost 9-74 to fall 46 runs short.
Friday's clash against powerhouse Victoria Metro saw the Tigers face their toughest challenge yet.
And so it turned out, as Melbourne Renegades' Ella Hayward dismantled the Tasmanian attack en route to her run-a-ball 155 unbeaten.
The mammoth target of 294 proved far too much for the Tigers as they crumbled to a 136-run defeat despite captain Amy Smith's 57.
Their final game against Queensland on Sunday unfortunately told a similar tale with the batting not giving the bowlers much to work with.
Cavanough ensured they started their defence on a positive note after she - for the second time this tournament - knocked over the off-stump with the first ball of the innings.
However, a total of 150 proved too small to defend as they went down by seven wickets, meaning the side return home without a win.
