In a blow to Hydro Tasmania, employees at the company's consulting subsidiary, Entura, last week overwhelmingly voted down a proposed pay deal, setting the stage for prolonged industrial action.
In an email to staff, Entura managing director, Tammy Chu, confirmed 152 employees participated in the vote out of a staff pool of 178, with 122 'no' votes and just 30 'yes' votes.
"This means that the Entura Enterprise Agreement 2022 -2024 has not been approved by the majority of employees who cast a valid vote and therefore will not come into effect," Ms Chu wrote.
It was the third time in recent months that Entura's management have taken the proposed deal to a vote, and in the latest vote, its margin of defeat increased significantly compared to the first two polls.
"The current Entura Enterprise Agreement continues to operate ... no base salary increase will be applied at this point in time, [and] no one off payment will be made at this point in time," Ms Chu wrote.
Luke Crowley, state manager of Professionals Australia - the engineers' union that campaigned against the pay deal - said it was the first time in his 16 years' as a union official that he had seen a vote "go backwards" after previous votes.
"It's quite common for companies to put out the agreement to the vote again and again and eventually whittle people down, so it's absolutely mammoth to get a result like that," Mr Crowley said.
A spokesperson for Entura acknowledged the poll defeat.
"Entura believes the proposed Enterprise Agreement was a fair and reasonable offer that was market competitive for our EA employees," the spokesperson said.
"Entura is looking forward to being back at the bargaining table in the new year to negotiate an offer that is both acceptable to our EA employees and a sustainable proposition for the business."
Entura workers are unhappy at the pay differences for similar roles between Hydro and Entura, and are discontent that the offered rise of 3.5 per cent in the first and second years is below the rate of inflation, Mr Crowley said.
It also does not come with one-off payments akin to those offered to the state service, he said.
The prolonged battle at Entura is in contrast to Hydro Tasmania, where its workers in October voted to accept a pay increase of between 2 per cent and 3.5 per cent, despite a 'no' campaign from the Communications, Electrical and Plumbing Union.
In the meantime, Mr Crowley said the union planned to continue industrial actions, including a ban on members completing work for key Hydro Tasmania projects such as the Battery of the Nation, as well as a ban on billing clients up until Christmas.
