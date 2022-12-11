A magnificent century to Emma Manix-Geeves has led Greater Northern Raiders to a resounding win over New Town.
As the Cricket Tasmania Premier League women's competition switched to one-day format, Riverside's Tasmanian Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes talent spent every second on the field in a dominant 134-run win.
Opening proceedings after Sasha Moloney won the toss and elected to bat, Manix-Geeves showed her trademark maturity by building her way into a sensational innings.
Enjoying partnerships of 71 with fellow opener Kate Chaplin, 54 with Montana Bradley (22) and 49 with Hannah Magor (21), Manix-Geeves batted right through the innings.
Contributing more than half her team's runs, she hit 12 boundaries and was the last wicket to fall on 132 off 143 deliveries, run out with just under three overs remaining.
Hurricanes wicket-keeper and former South African international Lizelle Lee turned the arm over and led the bowling figures with 3-49 off nine overs including a caught and bowled.
Kathryn Bryce (2-26) and Samantha Roberts (2-59) were the other multiple wicket-takers.
In reply, New Town threatened to make a game of it with a 72-run second-wicket partnership but then collapsed, the last six wickets falling for just 10 runs as the team was bowled out for 124 after just 29 overs.
After Meg Radford (1-28) claimed the prized scalp of Lee for just four runs, Tanja Lee (37 off 68), Bryce (28 off 39) and Emily Mifsud (a much more rapid 24 off 16) dug in before all being dismissed by Sophie Parkin who returned figures of 3-20.
Charlotte Layton (2-12) and Monique Booth (1-3) were the other wicket-takers for Darren Simmonds' side.
The other match in round 13 saw North Hobart defeat Clarence by six wickets at the TCA Ground.
Clarence made 7-288, in which Maisy Gibson scored 91 and Erin Fazackerley 75 while Molly Strano took 3-45 and Naomi Stalenberg 2-63.
The Demons chased down the target inside 46 overs, Elyse Villani making 60, Strano 55 and Hannah Short 69 not out.
