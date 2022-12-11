Political opportunism sabotaging Tasmania's AFL bid

The Mercury article regarding Labor undermining a Tassie AFL team is alarming.
Tasmania, you are allowing politically motivated views from Labor to point score in marginal seats and to argue "wrong priority" to potentially derail Tasmania's bid for a licence.
You have never been so close to defeating the "it will never be granted" brigade.
Obviously there has been a battle being waged for many years by determined and dedicated individuals desperately trying to have your state claim its rightful place in a truly national competition.
These individuals are to be applauded, those who continue to undermine or sabotage ought to hang their heads in shame.
The stadium is a huge opportunity and all 18 clubs have first class facilities and so must Tasmania. Clearly there are some who don't like change but turning your back on Macquarie Point is financial absurdity.
If you let this current bid slide, it will never happen. The stadium is an investment; new revenue streams will create job opportunities and economic activity and the state will be the winner.
The people of Tasmania will walk taller and be proud as they see their own team thrive and succeed in their new facilities.
The stadium will be a lasting legacy to what Tasmania can achieve. You deserve it Tasmania; don't let political opportunism destroy it.
I'm a Victorian and one of many fans that cannot accept the AFL being national unless Tasmania has a team.
You cannot allow it to be sabotaged.
Ross Simpson, Victoria
I challenge Michael Malouf to substantiate his claim that the whole of Australia is barracking for Tasmania to get an AFL licence, which is dependent on building a new $750 million stadium.
Can Mr Malouf explain how this white elephant will put a roof over the homeless, how it will put food on the tables of the needy, or our pitiful health system and the life of our front-line people who face disasters as a daily part of their lives.
It's only football, and not one single life is worth the waste of $750 million dollars to satisfy AFL club egos and about 10 per cent of the state's population.
Now is the time for Labor leader Rebecca White to step up and stop this criminal extravagance.
This is White's opportunity to show how effective she is, and probably her last chance at a shot for the top job come the next elections.
Recent elections show the Liberals are on the nose and becoming a spent force, a bit of work by Labor might just push them over the edge in Tasmania.
I call on Labor to immediately initiate an irrefutable independent public survey and put paid to the government's claim only a few whingers don't want the stadium; prove them undeniably wrong.
I also call on the leader of the Labor party to heed the advice of Grace Tame and make a noise, she might just be surprised at how much support her noise will receive.
Victor Marshall, Meander
Electricity is very special and by far the most important energy type as it keeps ours and most other economies going.
We must protect this importance by ensuring other energy types can never be mistaken for it (deliberately or in ignorance).
We must also understand that presently only three main energy sources in Australia exist for its affordable generation - fossil fuels, solar and wind, and nuclear.
The unfortunate aspect of this is all three suffer from very unacceptable defects that could even lead to catastrophes.
They are; emissions from fossil fuels, waste disposal from nuclear, and unreliability using solar and wind.
Yes, it may be surprising to find unreliability up there with the other two until it is appreciated that most of today's activities, serious or otherwise, wouldn't exist without certainty of supply.
Even so we should be optimistic a day will come when we can honestly state we are 'transitioning'.
'Ditching' will never include exchanging one catastrophe for another.
Gordon Thurlow, Launceston
