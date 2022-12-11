The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Letters to the editor | Political opportunism sabotaging Tasmania's AFL bid

By Letters to the Editor
December 12 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Political opportunism sabotaging Tasmania's AFL bid

POLITICS SABOTAGING AFL BID

The Mercury article regarding Labor undermining a Tassie AFL team is alarming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.