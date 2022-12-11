Armed with their sunnies, festival gear, and drinks in hand, thousands flocked to Forth on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Forth Pub 150 music festival.
The two-day festival saw partygoers enjoying the likes of The Cat Empire, Peking Duk, HOLY HOLY, Kasey Chambers, and more.
Forth Pub owner and event organiser Trent Allen hailed the sold-out event a "great success," saying the event was "one of those things that turned out perfect".
"The music was great. There were some things, little things, we could work on, but all in all, it went really well," Mr Allen said.
"We had a lot of help from locals, local businesses, the council. I take my hat off to them because they went above and beyond.
"What they had to do on the day, to get it done - they helped me immensely."
Mr Allen said the feedback he had received so far was "all good things".
"We had some of the biggest bands and acts from around Australia here, in the middle of a town that only has, I think, 460 people live here," he said.
"I think the Coast took to this festival, which was awesome."
Mr Allen said that once the dust has settled, sometime in the new year, he is open to talking with the council about planning another event.
"Forth Pub 151 does have a nice ring to it," he said.
