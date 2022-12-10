The final weekend of games this year in the Cricket North Women's league saw a return to the status quo following upsets last week.
Riverside returned to the winner's list in their 13-run victory against Launceston.
The hosts set up the match with a solid batting display, with the top order playing sensibly en route to 2-123.
Captain Sophie Parkin (51) led by example for the Blues alongside fellow opening batter Monique Booth (40) as the pair managed to put on 88 runs before the first wicket fell.
Parkin was pleased with how the side managed their innings.
"It was a bit unusual because I don't make that many 50s," she said. "I had a good partnership with Monique there at the start and then Meg [Radford] finished it off well. We had a goal to make 120 and we made that which I'm pleased about."
In reply, Launceston got off to a slow start and found themselves at 4-52, before a curious moment appeared to change the game's momentum.
A chest-high no-ball was skied to point and a terrific one-handed catch was taken and the batter momentarily trudged off the field before realising she was not out, and subsequently ran back to her crease.
Adding to the chaos, the non-striker was trying to sneak a single, before she was forced to turn around three-quarters of the way down, seemingly doomed to be run out.
However, the throw following the catch was too hot to handle for the bowler at the stumps, who let the ball through her legs before it trickled down to long-on.
The batters took the opportunity to finally get their single, much to the delight of their teammates.
The game was not done with however, with Kate Elliott (26 not out) and Jade Devlin (21) putting on a 49-run partnership to bring the visitors right back into the contest.
Riverside's total proved too large an obstacle for Launceston in the end, but captain Lynn Hendley was happy with her side's efforts.
"I was really impressed with our game, I know we didn't win, but that's the closest that we've got to them," she said. "They are a really impressive side and I think to get that close was really good."
Elsewhere, South Launceston continued their terrific run of form in their seven-wicket win against a Westbury side with new-found confidence.
Ellie Mathews (3-11 off four overs) led the way with the ball for the Knights as she clean-bowled virtually the entire top order, with Westbury captain Stacey Norton-Smith providing some resistance to get their total to 85.
South Launceston were able to chase the total with ease, as Narine Maurangi's measured 39 not out off 50 balls ensured they would keep putting pressure on league leaders Riverside.
There is one more game to be played before the league takes their Christmas break, with Launceston facing South Launceston on Thursday night, a game that was postponed a few weeks ago due to player unavailability.
I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
