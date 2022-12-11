'Travesty of process': An open letter to the Premier

Dear Premier,
Your government's defence of the consultation process surrounding plans to expand the Atlantic salmon industry in Tasmania is disingenuous and misleading.
In The Examiner, Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer says the government could not have done more to enable consultation on the draft plan.
In fact, the government could not have done more to create the illusion of public consultation. The draft salmon plan ignores some 200 people who made thoughtful and informed submissions in the first round of "consultation" - 80 per cent expressing serious concern about industry expansion and its impact on marine life, communities and waterways.
Reports that you personally gave secret undertakings to salmon executives at a private Liberal Party fundraiser to green-lighted expansion highlight the shameful back-door dealings with multinationals whose records of corruption, environmental vandalism and regulatory failures are globally recognised.
To now claim the government is consulting the public in good faith is an insult.
You or Minister Palmer should be facing the difficult but legitimate questions at the current round of public meetings, not two public servants who struggle to defend a draft document lacking detail and are unable to answer questions of policy that you should be there to answer.
In this travesty of process, the Hobart "consultation" was scarcely advertised and the venue kept secret until far too late. The hall was half empty though people had been refused registration because of "oversubscription". There's no meeting for Bruny Island, at the epicentre of the industry, while many residents of the Tasman Peninsula and the Huon Valley who work in Hobart can't get back for the lunchtime meetings although they, like Bruny Island, are deeply impacted by the industry.
Why would anyone bother to engage in this latest round of submissions? You've already promised salmon executives they'll get what they want. So what's the point?
It's also sheer bad faith that January 20 is set as the deadline for this second round of public submissions despite clear undertakings by your Cabinet colleague, Roger Jaensch. He undertook to me that the process would not be held over the Christmas/New Year holiday period when governments traditionally bury controversial issues.
Given this total failure of process and good faith, could you please explain why any Tasmanian should trust the "consultation" process you have set in train about the salmon industry's future expansion?
Why have you prioritised the demands of a voracious foreign-owned industry whose profits will go offshore when alternatives exist to maintain and increase employment in a sustainable industry?
Will you now let Tasmanians into the secret of how and where you intend to green-light more Atlantic salmon cages? Bass Strait? The west coast of the Furneaux Islands in the face of community opposition? More salmon cages to surround Bruny Island? Further exploration of oxygen-depleted Macquarie Harbour? Cages on the state's north coast?
Your silence - or the usual response that "matters you have raised have been noted, and your correspondence is currently being considered" - will be taken as acknowledgement that your actions and those of the government are indefensible.
