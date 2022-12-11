'Travesty of process': An open letter to the Premier

In this travesty of process, the Hobart "consultation" was scarcely advertised and the venue kept secret until far too late. The hall was half empty though people had been refused registration because of "oversubscription". There's no meeting for Bruny Island, at the epicentre of the industry, while many residents of the Tasman Peninsula and the Huon Valley who work in Hobart can't get back for the lunchtime meetings although they, like Bruny Island, are deeply impacted by the industry.