Current and former Tasmanian swim stars are set to compete at the Queensland Swimming Championships, at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre, until December 16.
Olympic and Commonwealth Games star Ariarne Titmus, 22, as well as Hugh Dolle, 18, and Stef McCarthy, 19, who began their swimming careers in Tasmania but now train with St Peter's Western in Queensland, are all on the entry list. Dolle and Titmus are former Launceston Aquatic Club swimmers while McCarthy trained with Hobart Aquatic.
Other Tasmanians taking part include South Esk's Blake Stretton and Zane Zehntner, both 17, HC's Eli Jones, 14, and Hobart Aquatic's Maya Bearman, 13, Logan Chan, 14, Lachlan Clues, 15, Rupert Gan-Pain, 15, Elsa Pearsall, 12, and Olive Smith, 13.
The FINA world short-course swimming titles take place in Melbourne from December 13 to 18.
The event is at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre with heats in the morning and semi-finals and finals in the evening.
The titles were due to take place in Kazan, Russia, but were relocated due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Four swimmers from Hobart Aquatic Club claimed top honours in the two-kilometre pub to club ocean swim race at Devonport on December 4.
Billie Roger and Sam Askey-Doran, both 19, were first in the senior male and female categories.
Meanwhile, Mollie Davis and James Fullarton, both 16, claimed first place in the junior sections.
Amanda Duggan and Andrew Brocklesby won the legend class, Lucy Cochrane and Adam Wiseman the masters' section, and Shelley Millhouse and Paul Chamberlain claimed top honours in the senior masters' category.
Annie Howard, from Bridport Surf Life Saving Club, has been named in the under-14 girls' section of the Tasmanian Surf Life Saving team to train and compete at interstate championships in Sydney from January 13.
