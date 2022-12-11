The Examiner
Queensland Swimming Championships attract top Tassie competitors

By Wendy Shaw
Updated December 11 2022 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
South Esk's Blake Stretton is among the Tasmanians competing in Queensland this week. Picture by Solstice Digital

Current and former Tasmanian swim stars are set to compete at the Queensland Swimming Championships, at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre, until December 16.

