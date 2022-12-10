The eighth round of the Bowls North Premier League began under the Friday night lights of the Kings Meadows indoor complex where Meadows hosted Longford in the round's feature game.
Longford established an early lead overall as they looked to assert their dominance.
Kings Meadows pegged them back over the course of the match which went down to the wire.
Mark Strochnetter managed to stay well in front for the entire encounter with Shane Davern with the final score reading 34 to 19.
Rae Simpson's rink nullified this result however and even managed to have a few shots spare as they defeated Chris Roach by 18 to give Kings Meadows the lead.
Nigel Pedley has been a welcome addition to the Meadows side and was once again instrumental in Simpson's victory.
Kings Meadows held on for the win as Aaron Page stormed home late to steal a one-shot win over Jarrod Howard whose rink has been receiving mixed results of late. Despite suffering their first loss of the year, Longford will take comfort knowing they are still firmly cemented on top of the ladder.
Westbury hosted East Launceston and walked away with an important victory to break their two-game losing streak.
Sam Springer had a tight tussle with Paul Lowery with Springer managing to claw out a three-shot winning margin - Cobs Barrett the difference.
David Minns and Julian Frost had an even tighter encounter as Minns would fall over the line by a solitary shot in another rink win for East Launceston.
The Vikings were eventually pipped at the post however, as the giant killer himself, Les Watts, delivered a lawn bowling lesson to star recruit, Kane Walker, as his rink recorded a seven-shot win - enough to secure the overall victory by three shots for Westbury.
Deloraine recorded their first win of the season in similar fashion to Westbury as one rink was all they needed to secure the overall win in their match against the visiting Cosgrove Park.
Keith Davis rink was the one in the limelight as he, Larry Kenney, Dylan Samphier and Grady Murnane recorded a convincing 12-shot win over the dangerous Luke Patterson.
David Murfet managed to claw back six shots in his rinks defeat of John Samphier while Shane Boden could not bridge the overall gap despite his rink taking the spoils over David Heathcote.
Trevallyn hosted Launceston on a slick running green to which both teams took a liking.
Michael Sims' rink flew out of the block to lead 10 to nothing after just three ends against Rob Antel but were slowly pegged back throughout the course of the day.
Scores would eventually be tied 24 all heading into the final end where Sims' rink managed to escape with the win.
Sean Alderson's rink had a good fight with Launceston's Adam Donohue with the home side ending up five-shot winners as Donohue attempted to chase important shots late in the game.
Lucas Howell's rink led from start to finish against Trace Stewart who has been in hot form so far this season. A six-shot margin enough to secure an all-rinks victory for Trevallyn.
Bridport welcomed a visiting Invermay side fresh off a strong win over Trevallyn but would soon dampen the mood as they recorded an all-rinks win.
Chris Walker is ageing like a fine wine as he defeated Invermay's Bec Van Asch by four shots.
Wayne Churchill extended the margin with a five-shot defeat of Gene Ayton while Eddie Walker was the largest winner of the match with a seven-shot margin over Chris Lee.
Results
Kings Meadows 77 d Longford 73; Trevallyn 72 d Launceston 60; Deloraine 74 d Cosgrove Park 70; Westbury 69 d East Launceston 66; Bridport 74 d Invermay 58
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.