The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kings Meadows kick off Bowls North action

By Michael Sims
Updated December 10 2022 - 6:47pm, first published 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westbury's Sophie Fletcher in action against East Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

The eighth round of the Bowls North Premier League began under the Friday night lights of the Kings Meadows indoor complex where Meadows hosted Longford in the round's feature game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.