Launceston's Will Bottle has won his age group for the first time at the All-Schools Championships on Friday in the 5000-metre race walk.
Based in Adelaide, the 17-year-old was fastest in the under-18 category, finishing second overall behind Victorian Marcus Wakim in what turned into a two-horse race.
Bottle was direct in his reflection on how the race panned out.
"It was very hot, so we went out slower than we usually would Marcus and I," he said.
"Then through about 2k, I took the lead just for a bit because Marcus was slowing down a bit. So I just thought I'd take the lead and then he went around me again."
The warm 25-degree day was teamed with a freshly laid track, two factors that saw sprinters throughout the carnival struggle to find their fastest pace, however it seemed to suit walkers like Bottle.
Despite not quite getting the time he was aiming for, the Launceston College student managed to claim a personal-best finish, although he admitted it wasn't all positives racing on a track.
"To be honest, the track gets a bit boring," he said. "It's harder to stick on your paces on the track, because it's a 400-metre loop obviously."
The Travellyn race walker was well supported during the race, with his family's presence a constant source of inspiration.
"Mum usually comes all the time and Dad sometimes comes and my brother doesn't usually come, he just watches on the live stream, which is good," he said.
"All my family at home also watch it. So I've got a good support from my family, because they're always watching and always cheering.
"It makes me happy. Because they get happy for me. So it's a good experience."
Next up for the talented athlete is a training camp in Perisher where he'll look to build on his dramatic rise in Australian race walking.
I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
