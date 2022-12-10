SmokeFree Tasmania welcomes the federal government's proposed action to banning flavourings in cigarettes but were disappointed in the state governments decision to not enforce the legislation.
Dr Kathryn Barnsley from SmokeFree Tasmania said they have been campaigning for years to action a ban on all flavours of tobacco products as well as a ban on online sales.
"Australia regulated the outside of cigarette packets but has done nothing about the inside content and engineering of cigarettes," Dr Barnsley said.
"They cause cancers and are an environmental nightmare.
Professor of Oral Health, Leonard Crocombe, said recent research studies showed that vaping e-cigarettes could lead to dental caries - or tooth decay, in young people.
"We know that people who vape e-cigarettes often hold the toxic aerosol in their mouth for a long time - which is probably why it is causing damage to the oral cavity," Dr Crocombe said.
"We are constantly receiving complaints from members of the public, parents, teachers, and grandparents about their schools being awash with e-cigarettes, and dentists are concerned about the damaging effects on children's teeth, and oral health," he said.
SmokeFree Tasmania said E-cigarette sales should be confined to pharmacies.
Dr Nick Towle, from North-West Tasmania said SmokeFree Tasmania were disappointed that the TCCI and Small Business Council persisted in promoting e-cigarettes.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
