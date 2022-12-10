Billy Stanlake's long-awaited debut for Greater Northern Raiders didn't quite deliver a happy ending as Glenorchy won by five runs.
As Cricket Tasmania Premier League switched to Twenty20 action, the 204-centimetre Australian international paceman played his first game in orange at Lindisfarne Memorial Park.
Injuries have delayed Stanlake's start for Tim Coyle's men but he opened the bowling in what proved to be a tight tussle down South.
However, it was Raiders skipper Charlie Eastoe who starred in what became a thrilling contest.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, Glenorchy posted 8-131 off their 20 overs, led by Navrojdeep Virk, whose 42 off 31 deliveries included five fours and a six.
Opener Nicholas Davis contributed a run-a-ball 29 and Harmanjeet Bedi 18 as the hosts recovered from a shaky 3-24.
Stanlake (0-29) went wicketless off his four overs which included a maiden but every other bowler made inroads led by Jono Chapman (2-23) and Will Parker (2-24).
Chasing 132 to win, Raiders opened with Miles Barnard and Sam O'Mahony but lost a steady flow of wickets and looked almost out of it at 5-41.
However, Eastoe was playing a steady hand and found valuable support in the lower order to keep the contest alive.
John Hayes made 19 off 20 and Chapman 20 off 14 as Eastoe accumulated a classy unbeaten half-century, finishing on 53 not out from 46 balls, but was unable to get his side over the line as Raiders ran out of deliveries on 7-126.
Deepak Singh was the chief destroyer with figures of 4-21.
Raiders' second game of the day wasn't quite as close as Mac Wright led Lindisfarne to a romping win.
The opener smashed 105 off just 50 deliveries with eight fours and eight sixes as the hosts cantered to a 155-run victory.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, Lindisfarne rattled up 5-235 with George Town's Jarrod Freeman continuing his recent form with the bat with a quickfire half-century at a strike-rate of 200.
Ben McDermott joined the party with 36 as a star-studded home side feasted on the Raiders bowling.
Stanlake didn't play the second game leaving Ben Spinks (2-30) and O'Mahony (2-31) to lead the way.
A shell-shocked Raiders never got going with the bat, limping to 80 all out off 14.1 overs.
John Hayes (16), Eastoe (14), Parker (13) and Chapman (10 not out) were the only batters to reach double figures as Raiders did their best to recover from a nightmare start of 3-6.
Abdul Haseeb (2-8), Will Sanders (2-14), Matthew Wilkie (2-13) and Jack Freeman (2-21) shared the wickets around to complete a one-sided scoreline.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.