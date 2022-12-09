Longford have produced their second big win over reigning premiers Hadpsen, defeating them by seven wickets.
Getting the better of them by 10 wickets in round one, the Tigers backed that up by bowling the Chieftains out for 87.
Captain-coach Liam Reynolds played an almost lone hand in the innings, finishing not out on 33 after coming in at number six.
His opening batter Adam House, who has been one of the competition's best this year, was the other batter to reach double figures with 19, while Jesse Arnol led the way with 4-17 off his eight overs.
Opening bowlers Babar Khan (2-13) and Kieran Davey (2-19) set the platform for both Arnol and the batters with early wickets.
They chased the runs down in the 23rd over despite the best efforts of Hadspen quick Justin Reeves who finished with 3-26 off his eight overs.
Khan finished with an unbeaten 23 off 57 balls, while Dion Blair went the contrasting route - making 20 off just seven.
Evandale Panthers continued their form and jumped to outright third, defeating nearest rivals Trevallyn by 89 runs.
Their top three set the tone as Rickie Wells made 59, Grant Davern 44 and Jonty Manktelow 37 - leading the side to the league's highest score of the day - 9-234.
Ethan Bakker finished his seven overs with 3-42, while Wayne Ford (2-27) and Alex Kerrison (2-39) were the other multiple wicket-takers.
Trevallyn stalwart Matthew Cocker (53) and recruit Kerrison (36) were the sole highlights in a rough batting innings for the defeated side, bowled out for 145 in the 32nd over as Sam McLean cleaned up with 3-4 and Manktelow took 2-13.
ACL made amends for their round-one loss to the Diggers, defeating them by 38 runs at Hagley.
Batting first, ACL were dismissed for 165 but they rebounded to dismiss Diggers for 127 to notch their third win of the season.
ACL's openers set a solid platform, with opener Mohamed Nisthar finishing the innings as the top scorer with 38.
Middle-order duo Troy Huggins (22) and Daniel Summers (26 off just 24 balls) supplied nice starts while Nigel Hurst's 19 off 30 balls at number nine proved vital.
Captain Lockie Mitchell (3-25) took some handy wickets through the middle while opening bowler Peter Lucas (3-30) started and finished the innings strongly.
Unfortunately for the Diggers, only middle-order stints from Adam Davie (33) and Jones (24) as well as an unbeaten 28 from Ryder Whitchurch were the highlights.
Summers finished with 4-24 as he reaped the benefits of solid performances from the likes of Cam Martin (2-21 off eight) and Nisthar (1-13 off five).
Legana's Gurpreet Singh was the Durhams' star as they defeated Western Tiers by seven wickets.
Singh took the last six wickets of the innings, finishing with figures of 6-24 to capitalise on the work of opening bowlers Shahid Ahmed (3-37) and Mike Dunn (1-18).
They dismissed the Tiers for 153 despite the efforts of captain Reece Maher (59) before Legana's Sarabjit Singh notched up his third score over 50 this season - making 56.
Hayden Fenton finished with 29* and Johan Lemon made 26 as Ben Morice (1-12) and Luke Pritchard (1-39) finished with wickets.
Fifth-placed Perth had this week's bye.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
