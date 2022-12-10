When the television camera angles actually allowed, it did not require that much time or skill to work out how many spectators were spread out in Perth's state of the art sporting stadium for the opening cricket Test of the summer last weekend.
In short not many at all - and if that is not a warning shot across the bows of those in Tasmania who think it would be great to spend the state's fortunes on an albeit scaled down version at Macquarie Point, then it's doubtful what would be.
For this plan continues to evolve against all logic - by whatever measure is chosen.
If a balanced view of the competing economic theories is not convincing enough, then practical examples sitting up in front of us ought to be.
The AFL itself has never been bold enough to suggest it would provide anywhere near enough game product to make its proposed edifice commercially viable.
For that would mean having to shift additional games from Melbourne and elsewhere to the venue to add to a Tasmanian stand-alone team's home fixtures.
Not to forget the undertaking that only a proportion of those home games would be hosted in the stadium anyway.
First it was concerts that were going to provide the additional justification to make the venue viable. But that concept has noticeably gone off the boil - with just the occasional reference here and there.
Again - a careful ear just has to be leant to the advice of current concert promoters who are constantly bemoaning the rising costs of delivery against the background of dwindling crowds.
So what was next on the menu to bring the crowds and revenue to the stadium? Ah yes - cricket and other professional sporting events.
And what precisely did last weekend in Perth tell us about the appeal of top-level cricket?
It said very starkly that it's not particularly appealing at all - at least in terms of attracting fans to actually buy a seat in a stadium to watch it.
Even the most enthusiastic pundits on the television coverage were forced to accept that aside from a men's Test against England - the most elite and established form of the game is unlikely to be any longer a viable option to rake in the dollars to keep any stadium afloat.
They were probably a bit harsh in not including India as an attractive opponent - but then again while the South Asian diaspora in Australia will attend in droves where they live in Sydney and Melbourne - would they be interested in travelling to Hobart for the pleasure?
But regardless - even if Tests against both countries were allocated to Tasmania, that's still a maximum of just 10 days of crowd-drawing cricket over a four or five year period.
And last time when the state government invested several millions to get an Ashes Test, it was over in three days.
Business may have got a return from visitor stays but there cannot have been any sizeable return on the tens of millions of dollars spent on the bricks and mortar at Bellerive to meet the demands of Cricket Australia and the International Cricket Council.
Which reminds that the AFL is not the first governing body to impose unreasonable demands on Tasmania for a trinket or so in return - it's just that the AFL's expectation on opulence has taken it to a whole new level.
But let's assume for a surely unlikely moment that the AFL gets its way.
The stadium cannot be allowed to be a white elephant - so it's a given that cricket should move there holus bolus.
The logical next step would be for Bellerive Oval to be converted into an athletics stadium - solving the problem for more than 100 days a year of schools' track and field when there's little or no shelter for supporters and resting athletes.
But equally valuably providing a venue that can draw multiple days of national championship athletics that the mainland states are currently paying serious dollars to host.
And the rationale behind that is that for every 1000 or so competitors there's twice that number in family members and support crews.
And in turn that would free up the Domain to be another much-needed soccer venue.
