A boutique pop up known for being the "Holy Grail" for Tasmanian makers and designers has temporarily opened in the middle of Launceston.
Director and creator of Maker's Nest, Rebecca Miller, said the store had a variety of niches from jewellery, home wares, giftware to ceramics.
"We've been doing this for seven years now in and around Launceston. We as a business go all around the state, finding different boutique pop up locations and predominantly we find vacancies," Ms Miller said.
READ MORE: How Morty's changed Launceston forever
"We have a great following now on social media. It's really good that we can be so spontaneous and say, we've got this location and just like that we are supported by the local Launceston community.
"That means so much to us and a lot to the makers because this is what they do. When they have this kind of warm reception just makes it so worthwhile for us," she said.
Ms Miller said the business had a large database of makers and was easily able to source items when she put out an email for expressions of interest.
"We were inundated with applications, we have thousands of Tasmanian makers. We are known as the Holy Grail for Tasmanian makers and designers.
"That's predominantly because we're not a market. We always pride ourselves on giving that boutique bill. We can have that diversity of price points and get good sales.
"We are shocked hard every year, everyone seems to remember this shop to come to when it comes to buying for teachers and work colleagues and secret Santas because we have that price diversity," she said.
The store features fresh and dry floral displays, perfumes, soaps, ladies jewellery, display art and numerous other boutique items.
The shop is located on the corner of Brisbane Street and George Street and will close on December 22. The shop was previously occupied by Polly Shoes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.