The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Surf Lifesavers test skills in statewide competition

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
December 11 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Willem Jordan of Devonport during the under 8 boys wade race at the Bridport SLSC statewide sports carnival. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Bridport Surf Life Saving Club hosted the first round of the Surf Life Saving Tasmania Surf Sports carnivals over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.