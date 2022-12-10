Bridport Surf Life Saving Club hosted the first round of the Surf Life Saving Tasmania Surf Sports carnivals over the weekend.
Over 240 nippers and 122 senior competitors tested their skills across two days at Goftons Beach with representation from 11 clubs from across the state.
Bridport SLSC president Anita Howard said it's the first competitive hit out for the Tasmanian season.
"It's wonderful to see the inter-club friendships form during these events as well as the development of key life saving skills and fitness," Ms Howard said.
"While the main focus for Surf Life Saving Clubs is keeping our beaches safe through patrols and our education programs, it's the hours of training and the competition that keeps our members fit and motivated all year round."
Since its formation in 2009, Bridport SLSC patrols Goftons Beach every Saturday, Sunday and all public holidays from the first weekend in December until the last weekend in March.
"With over 100 events being conducted over the 2 days with ages ranging from 7-70 there should be some exciting racing," Ms Howard said.
She said the competitors test skills through swimming, board maneuvering, running, flag games, ski and boat disciplines.
"It's a great weekend for spectators to come and watch our Nippers and Surf Life Savers in action with the forecast looking good."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
