Four UK nationals involved in serious crash

UPDATE 8.30pm - Four people were transported to hospital after a single vehicle crash on the Tasman Highway near Four Mile Creek.
Four UK nationals were the occupants of a white Subaru Forester wagon, that lost control and collided with a farm gate driveway, about 1:30pm on Saturday.
"The vehicle became airborne for about 30 metres clearing a paddock fence, before coming to rest about 15m away," police said.
"While the vehicle sustained heavy front end damage, all doors were operable and the occupants were assisted out of the vehicle by passing motorists," they said.
Emergency services personnel including police, fire, SES and Ambulance Tasmania attended the scene.
The Tasman Highway was closed for about an hour to facilitate an air ambulance landing on the roadway.
The 47-year-old male driver received minor injuries and was taken to the Launceston General Hospital by road, as was his 57-year-old male passenger.
Two female occupants, both aged 55 years, sustained more serious injuries and were airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a stable condition.
Inspector Ruth Orr thanked motorists for their patience while the highway was closed.
"Whilst the driver and occupants of the vehicle have sustained injuries as a result of the crash, the outcome could have been far worse," Inspector Orr said.
The crash is being investigated by police.
Anybody who witnessed the crash or the white Subaru driving on the Tasman Highway in the Falmouth area should contact Police on 131 444.
READ MORE: How Morty's changed Launceston forever
UPDATE: 3.30pm - The Tasman Highway at Four Mile Creek is closed to traffic due to the single vehicle crash.
Motorists travelling from the south will need to go through Elephant Pass and traffic from the north will need to go through St Helens and travel on upper Scamander road.
Police said three patients from the same car were being attended to by ambulance.
"It is expected that two patients who are in their mid 50's will be transported to the RHH by helicopter and the third patient transported by road. The patients are currently stable," police said.
The road is expected to be closed until about 5pm today. Road users are requested to avoid the area until the road is clear.
PREVIOUS: Emergency Services are currently on the scene of a single vehicle crash on Tasman Highway approximately 1km south of Mariposa Beach.
The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time, but the Ambulance Helicopter has been activated.
Motorists are requested to avoid this area in the interim whilst traffic management is being organised.
MORE TO COME
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.