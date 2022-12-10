The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Single vehicle crash south of Mariposa Beach

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated December 10 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance helicopter activated for serious crash

UPDATE: 3.30pm - The Tasman Highway at Four Mile Creek is closed to traffic due to the single vehicle crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.