It was a night filled with laughter, stories, family and life-long friends - with a beer or two of course - as four incredibly loyal servants for the Trevallyn Bowls Club were celebrated on Friday night.
Don Calver, Merv Whybrow OAM, Bob Withers and Henry Bowden have all achieved an immense feat of endurance, playing bowls for the one club for 50 years.
To be more specific, 78-year-old Carver was at Riverside Bowls Club - where he was a part of the board for over 20 years - before they were amalgamated into Trevallyn and Whybrow, 92, passed the milestone in 2018.
While each shared similar successes, they all have a unique story to tell.
Calver's love for the sport happened purely by chance.
"I'd just bought the pharmacy at Riverside and one of my better customers came to me after about two months in to say we're one short in our night bowls team tonight," he recounted.
"I said 'Well, I've never played bowls before' and he said 'We'll give you the bowls and shoes, you just have to turn up'. Well, within four to five weeks I was hooked and I've played ever since."
Hooked might be an understatement as the former Riverside player is still in action to this day.
No one could question Whybrow's dedication to the Trevallyn Lightning, with the 54-year veteran being the club's longest serving member and his efforts on and off the lawn earning him an Order of Australia medal.
The Trevallyn bowler remembered how he received the news of receiving the medal.
"I was overseas at the time, I had no idea that I was going to receive this award, my wife Barbara had spoken to the people about my achievements but she kept it a secret," he said.
"I didn't find out until I got to America where I was on holiday, and I got the call to say congratulations you've been awarded an OAM."
Haling from Victoria, Withers might be more famous for his football exploits than for bowling, with the Tasmanian football hall of fame legend owning countless achievements during his career.
However, the 89-year-old mainlander proved to be just as prolific during his time at Trevallyn Bowls Club.
"I was enjoying a beer one Friday night with two other footballers when we were asked what we were doing tomorrow, before we could answer they said 'You're playing bowls' and so I went 'I'm playing bowls'," Withers remembered.
Winning state flags over 40 years apart, Bowden certainly enjoyed success over the years and is clearly still hungry for more, as the 90-year-old continues to play to this day.
Bowden was never in doubt about staying loyal to the Lightning throughout the years.
"Over the years I've been fortunate enough to be with good bowlers, good friends and why would I go somewhere else? Even though they call me an old plugger."
I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
