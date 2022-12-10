The Examiner
Life members recount 50 years at Trevallyn on special night

By Ben Hann
December 10 2022 - 4:30pm
(From top left to bottom right): Don Calver, Merv Whybrow OAM, Henry Bowden and Bob Withers. Picture by Ben Hann

It was a night filled with laughter, stories, family and life-long friends - with a beer or two of course - as four incredibly loyal servants for the Trevallyn Bowls Club were celebrated on Friday night.

