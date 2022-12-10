Researchers from the ARC Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science (ACEAS) at the University of Tasmania led a new study in predicting future sea level rises by looking underneath Antarctica's ice sheets.
ACEAS chief investigator Dr Anya Reading said the study compared different geothermal heat flow maps for Antarctica.
"Heat moving outwards from the deep Earth creates geothermal heat flow," Dr Reading said.
"GHF varies in intensity and scale across the globe. It's difficult to measure but provides clues to how continental areas evolved over geological time.
"GHF also supplies a small component of heat to the base of ice sheets."
Co-author of the study, Dr Felicity McCormack, said climate change alone already had an impact on Antarctic ice sheets.
"Globally, sea levels could rise by six metres if the planet's mean atmospheric temperatures rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times," Dr McCormack said.
"This amount of sea level rise will have huge consequences for our coastal regions, impacting vulnerable ecosystems and populations around the world."
She said in order to understand the fate of these ice sheets we need to understand how they are flowing.
"To help us prepare for the consequences of a warming world, we also need to better understand what is going on beneath the surface so we can better predict the quantity and timing of Antarctic ice loss."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
