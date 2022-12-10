Cat lovers had the chance to meet and greet ragdoll kittens at St George's Square in East Launceston as part of a community event organised by My Cat Kingdom.
Cat breeder Lina Liauw of My Kat Kingdom said that she was taking ragdoll kittens to meet with the public to give them a chance to better understand the animals.
"It's also good for the kittens to get socialised with people, because ragdolls are a socialised cat," Ms Liauw said.
"They can easily integrate into any family, whether you have little kids or whether you have dogs, or existing cats.
"We think it's a good idea to get people to know the breed better," she said.
Ragdoll cats are semi-long haired and come in different colours, and can even have pink noses.
"With their nature they are very released, they are called ragdolls for that reason because when you pick them up, they just flop," she said.
Ms Liauw said she had always been a cat lover and currently has about 20 cats living in her home.
"I had a couple of rescue cats before, and as I ventured into it a little bit more, I came across my first ragdoll and it was absolutely beautiful, he was a big fluffy teddy bear".
She said she became involved in the breeding scene slowly after she met her first ragdoll.
"They really love humans, they follow you everywhere. They like to be on your lap, they like to cuddle and kiss, that's how you socialise with them.
"They're not highly energised, they don't run while in your house. They would rather spend time cuddling," she said.
Ragdoll cats have lifespans of up to 17 years and are known for their eyes.
For more information about the breeds of the cats or to adopt a ragdoll, you can contact "My Cat Kingdom" on Facebook or Instagram.
Our Kingdom of Cats is located in the suburbs of Launceston.
They are registered with ANCATS under the prefix Summerie Ragdolls.
