The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Cat lovers make the most of a free hug and cuddle day

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
December 11 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tiffany Pr Than and Lina Liauw of My Cat Kingdom and "Charlie" with Cindy Lee and her granddaughter Layla Woolley 4, holding "Lorie". Picture by Paul Scambler.

Cat lovers had the chance to meet and greet ragdoll kittens at St George's Square in East Launceston as part of a community event organised by My Cat Kingdom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.