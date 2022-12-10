E-scooter decision 'the best news I've heard all week'

After reading the article on the pause of e-scooters in Launceston (The Examiner, December 10) I couldn't be more pleased.
These scooters, because of some of the unsafe riding practices of the riders, have become a menace in our city centre area.
I've lost count on how many times I have been almost hit by a rider of these.
They come up behind you, zoom past at high speeds, not caring that it is a shared footpath with pedestrians.
Some of the riders purposely travel extremely close to people walking as it gives them the thrill of terrifying you when you are casually walking the streets.
I can envision someone being seriously hurt one day if their usage continues.
They should be completely banned in our beautiful city, to save the safety and sanity of people walking around doing there shopping.
So this pause is the best news I've heard all week. I hope they are never brought back. I would feel much safer.
Richard Cooke [The Examiner, November 9] as a young teacher in the '60s I cringe in thinking about the harsh discipline methods we employed.
They were different times and our training hardly discouraged the use of punitive measures such as the cane.
Since those times a greater range of acceptable behaviour management strategies has been developed.
Physical punishment has no part in these strategies.
Despite much smaller classes I'm in no doubt teaching has become much more challenging because of radical changes in society.
Community support for teachers has declined and I have no evidence that teachers are any less conscientious than my generation.
I believe there has been an increasing number of children presenting inadequately prepared for the school day.
Students without breakfast and sufficient sleep are not uncommon and not restricted to any socioeconomic class.
Of course we can always learn from what has come before but "a return to the basics" and the inflicting of physical pain have no place in contemporary education.
We need to move forwards not backwards.
Ralph Marshall, Launceston
The cane and other forms of corporal punishment generated a level of fear not acceptable to the tender age and bottoms of primary age children and was often over, or inappropriately, used by teachers, some of whom in my experience had a sadistic streak.
The modern judiciary would prescribe a more lenient punishment in virtually all case that ended in the cane for class mates and myself in the '50s and '60s.
Noel Manning, Newstead
Heard a program on the radio recently to do with making sure more women are included in the workforce.
Good thing.
But a male relative of mine in his early 30s was recently passed over for a position - for which he is more qualified, more senior and has superior work ethic - to allow a woman to be promoted.
A few issues here - it does nothing for gender equality if you get a job based on your sex, not your capabilities.
It certainly doesn't encourage the young male to understand, and it sets the woman up for failure in a job for which she isn't qualified.
The best person for the job is the best person for the job - gender, colour, religion, height, weight, hair colour etc. have no bearing.
Please don't make a mockery of gender equality.
Dianne Scetrine, East Launceston
