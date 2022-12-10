Recent negative narrative about Launceston city's "dead heart" is just untrue.
Foot traffic in the city centre continues to grow, empty shops are at their lowest levels in a decade with tenancies at 93 per cent, and social media highlights the many successful businesses who call our city home.
The Tatler Arcade development, together with countless new businesses including sushi trains, wine bars, gaming centres, and retail and experience-based ventures such as Paint and Sip and The Re-dress Hub show there has never been so much to do.
Long-standing businesses such as Capri are enjoying the shoppers that use the carparks on the outskirts of town and spend time exploring, meeting passionate shop owners and enjoying our city's eateries.
"The city is very vibrant with customers," Capri owner Michelle Clark said.
"We've had the busiest numbers of customer and foot traffic through our doors in the last year.
"The new street furnishings in Charles Street and the Avenue are looking great.
"The new city bars and lovely retail businesses that have recently opened show that this city is a place to be.
"As a retailer in St John Street we are looking forward to our street update, which is coming soon."
There is always room for improvement.
We advocate to council to move as quickly as they can with the Birchalls redevelopment so that we can have more food outlets in the mall, great accessible public toilets and family changing areas, and a more people-centric centre with great lighting, wide pavements and more green.
We whole-heartedly support Launceston Chamber of Commerce's urban greening MOU with City of Launceston and congratulate the council for the work they have done already, including the hanging gardens in the mall, additions and upgrades to street furniture, and greening throughout the city.
We constantly encourage them to keep doing more.
This quarter alone the city has seen the following activity:
Before commenting negatively, people need to think about the impact they are having on local business and actually take some time and discover the amazing retail and hospitality offerings we have in our city.
Saying it is a dead city is absolutely incorrect and offensive to the quality retailers that do such a high calibre job here and have strong and successful customer communities, products, services and businesses.
Everyone should be shopping local and spreading the word about the amazing retail offering Launceston has. We are truly lucky to live here and have what we have.
