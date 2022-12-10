Launceston have done everything they can to secure a Greater Northern Cup finals spot.
The Lions chased down South Launceston's total of 69 in nine overs following an outstanding bowling display at NTCA no. 2 on Saturday.
While Cricket North teams have completed their home-and-away rounds, the Cricket North West sides still have one game remaining next weekend.
Launceston coach Andy Gower was stoked to see his group claim two bonus points for chasing down the Knights' total in less than 25 overs.
"Looking at the results, we've definitely given ourselves a chance to finish in the top four," he said.
"Hopefully we've done enough today with a double bonus point to sneak into second and get a home final."
He heaped praise on Tom Gray who claimed 3-25.
"Tommy started the innings beautifully with two wickets in the first over, we got one on the first ball of the innings which set the tone and the boys fielded outstandingly," Gower said.
"The catching was brilliant and the bowlers hit good areas."
Sam Elliston-Buckley batted with a confidence that summed up Launceston's stellar performance.
He snuck in a half-century (51* from 29 balls) as he rocketed another drive to the rope to get the winning runs. It followed his nine other boundaries which had teammates saying 'shot Sammy' every time.
"We know what Sam can do, he's a terrific player up front for us," Gower said.
"He went to Devonport during the week and played in a T20 and got 60 off 40 balls. His form has been really good this year but he hasn't been able to get more than 30 so today was pleasing for him to go on and be not out at the end."
South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson reflected on his team's batting collapse.
"It was just one of those days, a really disappointing one for us," he said.
"We felt like we've been going pretty well as a batting unit but today we were humbled a bit by some pretty good bowling.
"In particular, Tom Gray bowled a pretty outstanding spell at the top and was swinging it quite a way.
"We just couldn't string any partnerships together and kept losing regular wickets."
The Knights now turn their attention to doing well in the Twenty20s next weekend. "We're aiming to put a really competitive team on the park for those games and every game we play, we want to be giving ourselves a chance to win it ... so the T20s will be no different. We'll be giving it our best," Jackson said.
Meanwhile at Invermay Park, the game heated up as the sausages sizzled on the barbecue.
There was a great atmosphere for the annual Make Runs Maxi Shield match and onlookers wanted to see a close finish. That's what they got as Westbury chased down Mowbray's 180.
It looked like Westbury's Nathan Parkin and Ollie Wood (64*) were steering the Shamrocks to a convincing victory but then Parkin was caught by Eagles captain Luke Scott at point on 83.
A few balls later Kieren Hume was run out for a duck and suddenly the game had spice at 5-150 with nine overs to go.
When Joel Lloyd was caught behind off Storay's first over back, it was 6-155 and the game had life.
It was 7-161 with six overs to go when the umpire raised his finger following a huge lbw appeal. Storay had trapped Matty Allen.
Wood kept Mowbray from winning and lofted a drive over the tight field to get the winning runs.
Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet highlighted the importance of winning the Shield which honours the life of former Shamrocks player Isaac 'Maxi' Walters.
"It really hits home with us when we play this game, it's something that rocked us a lot a few years back as a club," he said.
"It was a pretty tough period for a lot of us and there's some people and families around the club and the community that are still suffering a lot from that loss."
Westbury's Liam Ryan, who took 5-49 from 10 overs, was judged player of the match by the umpires.
"He bowled incredibly well, he had three or four caught behinds so he was coming in with good energy getting good bounce and carry and getting the seam to do a bit," Murfet said.
Westbury were in trouble at 3-24 but then Parkin and Wood got comfortable at the crease. They put on a 126-run partnership.
"I'm proud of both of them, I said to the boys after the game, that they epitomised what today's game is all about," Murfet said.
"As a Westbury identity it's being gritty, tough and digging in and doing what's required for the team and they did that incredibly well."
Mowbray skipper Luke Scott provided his take on the close game. "Again our issues are with the bat, we got off to a reasonable start and then we probably lost 4-30.
"Then James Storay and Sam Canny were able to get a partnership.
"James made 58 to get us to something we thought we might have been able to defend. But ultimately we left five overs in the sheds and didn't bat our overs out and that's the reason we didn't post a more competitive score.
"With the ball, they got a partnership going after a couple of early wickets and we just had to drag it out as long as we could and hope we could take a couple of wickets, which we were able to. But credit to them they were able to get over the line."
In other matches, Sheffield (6-191) defeated Burnie (146), Ulverstone (195) beat Latrobe (170) and Wynyard (8-184) overcame Devonport (6-182). Riverside had a bye.
Launceston, Ulverstone Sheffield and Latrobe made up the top four on Cricket North Play HQ.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
