The West Tamar carols are expected to draw around 3000 people on Sunday at the Exeter Showgrounds.
Committee member Andrew Corbett said Tasmanians would be able to get into the Christmas spirit by singing along to Christmas carols which would be performed by a number of different musical guests.
"The whole Christmas story is pretty special. It's a very appealing story, it's about taking time out and giving gifts and to be a part of something that is a community celebration," Mr Corbett said.
"These are things that add fabric to any community and the West Tamar is a great community, and very readily prepared.
"I think the Christmas season is the highlight of everyone's year because of the whole thing -generosity, coming together and celebrating," he said.
Entry to the event is free, however, a gold coin donation would be appreciated. The event will run from 5pm-8pm.
The showgrounds are located at 2 Winkleigh Rd.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
