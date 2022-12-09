Rockliff firm on stadium despite low support in latest poll

New polling released by Labor shows that two thirds of Tasmanians survyed do not support the state government's proposed stadium for Macquarie Point.
The poll of 2541 people was conducted in early October by Community Engagement, and showed that more than half strongly opposed the stadium and a further 14.9 per cent were opposed.
Almost 15 per cent did not have an opinion on the matter, while almost 17 per cent supported it, including eight per cent who strongly supported it.
Labor sport spokesman Josh Willie said Tasmanians clearly believe that a stadium is not a priority for taxpayers when we have a housing crisis, health crisis and cost of living crisis in Tasmania.
"A stadium is not a priority for the state and a large number of Tasmania's Federal Liberal MPs agree, including Senators Dunium, Chandler and Askew and Braddon and Bass MPs Gavin Pearce and Bridget Archer who have all voiced their disapproval of the project," he said.
"Mr. Rockliff has been completely out maneuvered by the AFL. He should have just said no to Mr. McLachlan and stood up to him rather than being pushed around and rolling over.
"We should have had the license by now."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the government would continue to fund priority areas such as health and community safety, while also funding transformational infrastructure such as the stadium.
"There are many people that support the stadium, many voices within sport, industry, business, and people in the community that support such developments," Mr Rockliff said.
"This is more than AFL, this is about how we can utilise an opportunity on a vacant piece of land on the waterftront creating the atmosphere around entertainment, arts, culture and sport that all Tasmanians can benefit from."
Mr Rockliff said he had not considered collecting data from across Tasmania to see how much support the stadium has statewide.
He said controversy had surrounded similar infrastructure in other states.
"Those projects have come to fruition and are now embraced by those states."
