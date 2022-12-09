York Park may soon no longer be an asset of City of Launceston council.
The City of Launceston will formally vote on the transfer ownership of University of Tasmania Stadium at its ordinary meeting next Thursday.
At the last State election, then-Premier Peter Gutwein announced a plan to establish a statutory authority - Stadiums Tasmania - to oversee the management of Tasmania's major sporting facilities, including UTAS Stadium, the Silverdome and Blundstone Arena.
The legislation to establish the authority was passed by Parliament earlier this year.
At next week's council meeting, councillors will vote whether to accept the proposal to transfer ownership of UTAS Stadium to Stadiums Tasmania - a decision that could save the council more than $3 million a year in operating costs.
Mayor Danny Gibson said if councillors voted in the affirmative, the council will be required to open a 21-day public objection period as required by the Local Government Act before the transfer can be finalised.
"Any objections we receive during that time must be formally considered by the councillors at a future meeting," Cr Gibson said.
The council will also vote to subdivide the land to remove the bowls green and associated facilities, which do not form part of the transfer to Stadiums Tasmania. The decision before council will also include the transfer of all current employees and their full entitlements.
Cr Gibson said the proposal to transfer the Stadium to the State Government was first flagged during the development of the City of Launceston's UTAS Stadium Future Directions Plan, which was endorsed by the Council in February 2021.
"The plan identified that UTAS Stadium was approaching a pivotal period for its future as a number of factors converged to cause the council to reflect and review its future ownership and governance structures, together with its future development needs," Cr Gibson said.
"Substantial future capital investment is required, which is being driven by factors such as increasing compliance requirements, increasing user expectations as well as community sport and recreation needs."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
