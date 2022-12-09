The Hobart Hurricanes' final list spot has been filled, with pace bowler Iain Carlisle signing on.
A contracted Tasmanian Tiger, the 22-year-old has started well at a club level this season - taking 12 wickets in Queensland's T20 competition and 15 for North Hobart in the CTPL.
"I'm really excited to have a fully-fledged Hurricanes contract for the first time," Carlisle said.
"I've been involved in the tournament before, during COVID times as a member of a local replacement player pool, but that was a bit of an extraordinary situation, so I'm looking forward to being a part of a team from the season's start to finish.
"I'm obviously used to training with a lot of these guys with the Tigers, so that's great, but it will be great to learn from the internationals and some of the other players who will come into the set-up, and I'm also really looking forward to working with James Hopes as our bowling coach."
The final list spot had been open since August, with former Australian Test captain Tim Paine initially on the radar to fill it before the spot went to Carlisle, who has been on the Tigers' list since 2019-20.
Hobart Hurricanes stars Billy Stanlake and Ben McDermott are raring and ready to go for the 'Canes this year.
Stanlake will return from an 18-month back injury on Saturday for the Greater Northern Raiders.
"It's just been nice for the last couple of weeks to bowl full tilt and not have any restrictions, it's been nice to get back to that," he said.
"I'm feeling really free, I've had a couple of hit-outs in the last couple of weeks and I've tried to crank it up a few times so that's given me a lot of confidence to bowl freely."
McDermott admitted his Tigers form hasn't been at his best of late but is looking to bounce back in the BBL.
"It's one of my favourite formats and I love playing for the Hurricanes so I'm really keen to get out there and start playing some cricket," McDermott said.
"I'm really excited to work with some of the back-room staff we've got on board this year - Ricky Ponting, James Hopes, Jeff Vaughan is back this year, Darren Berry - just really keen to get going."
