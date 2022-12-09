The Examiner
No Paine for Hurricanes as Iain Carlisle takes final spot

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
Fast bowler Iain Carlisle will fill the Hurricanes' final list spot. Picture by Getty Images

The Hobart Hurricanes' final list spot has been filled, with pace bowler Iain Carlisle signing on.

