The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania JackJumpers aim to avenge last season's finals defeat

BH
By Ben Hann
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:51pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JackJumpers coach Scott Roth sees their clash against the Sydney Kings as just another game. Picture by Phillip Briggs

The Tasmania JackJumpers will face reigning premiers Sydney Kings in what will be the first time the two teams meet since last year's NBL grand final series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.