The Tasmania JackJumpers will face reigning premiers Sydney Kings in what will be the first time the two teams meet since last year's NBL grand final series.
The Kings have continued on from last season in fine fashion, sitting on top of the ladder with a 10-3 record.
Meanwhile, the JackJumpers have battled with injuries and form to find themselves half a game outside the top four with a 7-6 record.
Tasmania's coach, Scott Roth, does not think his side will be out for revenge.
"It really hasn't come up about last year, they have a new team, we have a new team. It's just for us one day at a time," he said.
"They obviously play at a high level and they're well rounded. They're a very good team, obviously leading this league and the championship runs through them and rightfully so."
Rashard Kelly on the other hand, said there was some feeling among the squad that they want to make up for last season's disappointing end.
"[I'm] looking forward to the match this weekend it's going to be a great test for us," he said.
"I know the guys are excited about the rematch from the grand final from last year."
Last year's runners-up are entering a 16-day stretch where they'll play six games in what could be a decisive period in their season as they try to catch up to the front runners.
The league's newest franchise will travel to the Sydney SuperDome for Sunday's 4pm clash.
I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
